Sasha Banks to return after 595 days and 3 other surprises Triple H may have planned for WWE RAW Day 1

Triple H has planned a massive WWE RAW Day 1 show to kickstart 2024. This will be the red brand's first show of the new year, featuring two huge championship matches. Additionally, The Game has publicly insisted that fans shouldn't miss the episode with rumors of a former world champion returning.

Here, we look at the four biggest surprises that can unfold on WWE RAW Day 1 on Monday this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, returns to WWE

The future of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, remains one of the most significant talking points in the pro wrestling world today. Latest reports have claimed that the ongoing negotiations between her and the Stamford-based company have "fallen apart."

However, it must be noted that similar rumors made rounds when CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were making their returns.

Mone walked out of Monday Night RAW in May 2022 and pursued an incredible run in NJPW. She is now a free agent, and Triple H's admiration for The Boss is not a secret.

It would be exciting if The Game unveils Mone's return on RAW Day 1, orchestrating Sasha Banks' poetic return on the red brand.

#2. Damian Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank contract

WWE has confirmed that Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line at RAW Day 1. The Visionary will look to defend his gold against Drew McIntyre on the first episode of red brand in 2024. However, the creative team may plan a massive twist for this match.

During this match, we could see Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest cash in his contract against Seth Rollins. The Judgment Day member has made a few attempts with the MITB cash-in but failed. He could look to try his luck in the first show of a new year, hoping for a different outcome.

#3. Brock Lesnar returns on WWE RAW Day 1

Brock Lesnar last appeared at SummerSlam 2023, ending his trilogy with Cody Rhodes following a defeat against The American Nightmare. The Beast went the extra mile to put Cody over with the crowd and could return on RAW to do the same for someone else.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently named Brock Lesnar one of the superstars he would like to face during his historic reign. Fans have also dubbed this potential bout as a dream match.

We could see Lesnar make an epic return on RAW Day 1 and issue a challenge to Gunther, setting the tone for their title feud on the road to WrestleMania 40.

#4. Becky Lynch attacks Rhea Ripley

The second title match announced for WWE RAW Day 1 will see Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line. The Judgment Day member will defend her title against Ivy Nile on the red brand's first show of the year 2024. Their matches at the recent WWE Live Events have looked promising, earning high praise from fans.

However, Mami remains the favorite to walk out of this title match with a win. But her celebrations may be cut short by her next challenger, who could potentially be Becky Lynch.

The Man is scheduled to take on Nia Jax on the show. However, she could set her sights on Ripley once she has dealt with Jax. Fans have been excited to see the two most dominant women on the roster lock horns for the gold to set up a huge championship match at WrestleMania, and it could all start on RAW this week.

