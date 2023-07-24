35-year-old still wants to face Brock Lesnar in a never-before-seen WWE match (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar has faced several top WWE Superstars over the last few years, but he has never gone one-on-one with Gunther. In an exclusive interview, The Ring General gave his thoughts on a possible first-time-ever encounter with the WWE veteran.

Gunther and Lesnar stood face-to-face with each other during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match in January. Although fans reacted positively to the staredown, a never-before-seen bout between the heavyweights has still never happened.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther confirmed that Lesnar is still someone he wants to face in a WWE ring:

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course." [4:05 – 4:27]

In the video above, Gunther offered his thoughts on a possible match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He also discussed Imperium's future, his Intercontinental Championship reign, and much more.

Brock Lesnar and Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in one of the marquee matches at this year's SummerSlam event. The two men have already met twice in recent months, with Rhodes winning at Backlash and Lesnar securing the victory at Night of Champions.

Gunther, meanwhile, is expected to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In April, the Austrian defeated McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 to retain his title. The match was widely viewed as one of the best from WrestleMania 39 weekend.

