Rhea Ripley explains how she balances relationships with Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently shed light on how she maintains a real-life relationship at the same time as a WWE on-screen romance.

Ripley, real name Demi Bennett, has performed as Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend on WWE television over the last year. In real life, the 26-year-old recently announced her engagement to AEW's Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley made it clear that Matthews has no problem with her WWE storyline:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [2:01 – 2:35]

Watch the video above to hear Ripley's cryptic response when asked to finally reveal what she whispers in Mysterio's ear at ringside.

Rhea Ripley's latest WWE storyline twist

On September 11, Dominik Mysterio was banned from ringside for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

The match featured the unexpected return of Nia Jax, who hit Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop at ringside. The challenger returned to the ring before the 10 count. However, she ultimately ended up losing the bout after receiving a Riptide from Ripley.

Following the match, Jax landed a second-rope Banzai Drop on Ripley before repeatedly slapping the Women's World Champion in the face.

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's current WWE storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

