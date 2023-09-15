Rhea Ripley gives three-word description of what she whispers in Dominik Mysterio's ear (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley gave a cryptic response when asked to finally reveal what she tells Dominik Mysterio at ringside on WWE television.

Before The Judgment Day's matches and segments, the camera often zooms in on Ripley whispering something in Mysterio's ear. The NXT North American Champion, who portrays Ripley's on-screen boyfriend, usually reacts with a huge smile.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley refused to disclose exactly what she says to Mysterio. However, the Aussie did admit she likes to whisper "pretty spicy stuff" to her Judgment Day stablemate:

"That's our little secret!" Ripley said. "I can't tell you guys because then the secret's out the bag and then people won't talk about it anymore, but it's pretty spicy stuff." [2:49 – 2:59]

What did Dominik Mysterio say about Rhea Ripley?

In a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik Mysterio remained tight-lipped on what Rhea Ripley whispers in his ear.

Rey Mysterio's son confirmed Ripley makes "pretty mean" remarks, but he did not repeat anything she has ever said:

"I know people would like to know what she whispers in my ear, but I can't tell you guys that, only because not only would it scare you guys because she says some pretty mean stuff, I can't get into it, but she says some things. If I let you guys know, that's why it's our little secret. It stays between me and her."

On the September 11 episode of RAW, Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event. Mysterio was banned from ringside for the match, which featured the return of Nia Jax.

Do you enjoy watching Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

