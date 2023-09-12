Former champion makes surprise return to WWE after 226 days; attacks Judgment Day member

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, 3-time champion Nia Jax made a surprise return to WWE and attacked Rhea Ripley after her title match.

The Irresistible Force was last seen at the Royal Rumble back in January, where she was the last entrant in the 30-woman match. She didn't win the bout, however, as she was eliminated by several competitors. She was among the list of names released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts, and is the latest to return to WWE under the Triple H regime.

On this week's episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of the show. Dominik Mysterio was banned from ringside, and it was a rematch from Payback.

During the match, Nia Jax made a shocking appearance and attacked Rodriguez while the referee was distracted. This allowed Rhea Ripley to hit Raquel with The Riptide and emerge victorious. After the match ended, Jax got into the ring and attacked The Judgment Day member as well.

Expand Tweet

She hit her with a leg drop on the apron and a banzai drop inside the ring. She is officially part of the RAW roster again and is still portraying a heel.

Are you excited to see Nia Jax back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.