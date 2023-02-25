Dominik Mysterio on what Rhea Ripley whispers in his ear on WWE TV (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about the moment he shares with Rhea Ripley before they step foot in a WWE ring.

During The Judgment Day's entrance, Ripley covers her mouth as she whispers something in Mysterio's ear at ringside. The 25-year-old often has a smile on his face after hearing what his stablemate has to say.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio revealed that the Australian superstar tells him "some pretty mean stuff." However, he refused to disclose exactly what she says:

"I know people would like to know what she whispers in my ear, but I can't tell you guys that, only because not only would it scare you guys because she says some pretty mean stuff, I can't get into it, but she says some things," Mysterio stated. "If I let you guys know, that's why it's our little secret. It stays between me and her." [2:08 - 2:34]

In the video above, Mysterio also disclosed how Ripley feels about his real-life relationship with his childhood sweetheart Marie Juliette.

Dominik Mysterio elaborates on his on-screen partnership with Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix and Edge defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber on February 18. Dominik Mysterio whispered something in Ripley's ear during the mixed tag team match.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion added that he plans to remain tight-lipped on what he and Ripley say to each other on television:

"At the Elimination Chamber, I whispered some stuff into her ear right before she whispered some stuff into my ear," Mysterio continued. "It stays between us and I don't think I'll ever tell anyone." [2:34 - 2:43]

Mysterio mocked Ripley's WrestleMania 39 opponent Charlotte Flair on the latest episode of SmackDown. He also caused a distraction to prevent his father Rey from defeating Karrion Kross.

What do you think Rhea Ripley says to Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

