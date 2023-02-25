WWE SmackDown Results: WWE legend's son confronts Charlotte; big twist in Bloodline feud - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (February 24, 2023)

Jimmy Uso arrived at the arena before SmackDown kicked off and said he hadn't heard from Jey. He added that he was ready to listen to anything Jey had to get off his chest.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 24, 2023): Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss & Ricochet vs. Imperium

Madcap and Vinci kicked off the match, and Ricochet was tagged in early on before getting a near fall. Imperium isolated Ricochet after taking him down and kept him from tagging Strowman.

Gunther was tagged in and was beating Ricochet down when Drew McIntyre showed up at ringside. Strowman was finally tagged in, and he took down Kaiser and sent Vinci outside before facing Gunther in the ring.

Moss was tagged back in but took a powerbomb off a distraction before Gunther picked up the win for his team.

Result: Imperium def. Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss & Ricochet

The Viking Raiders attacked Drew on the ramp after the SmackDown match, and Sheamus came out to help. Strowman and then Ricochet joined in with Drew and Sheamus as the Banger Bros kicked the Raiders over the barricades.

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio was backstage and said he would end Karrion Kross tonight. Santos Escobar showed up and said that he had respect for the WWE legend before Dominik walked in with Rhea Ripley and made fun of them.

Jimmy Uso was backstage and said things between him and Jey hadn't been the same since Montreal.

Paul Heyman advised him to go alone and talk to his brother tonight.

LA Knight was out next and said he wanted to make a name for himself by attending WrestleMania. The New Day came out and said that Knight was not important enough to demand a WrestleMania match.

New Day and LA took shots at each other before asking Adam Pearce to book a match between Knight and Kofi.

LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston on SmackDown

Kofi hit a Hurricanrana off the bat and then a shoulder block before getting a near fall. Knight took a big dive and a crossbody for a few more near falls before locking in a submission hold.

Knight came back with a big slam and got a near fall before taking Kofi into the corner and trying for a neckbreaker. Kofi got dropped on the turnbuckles before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Kofi was sent outside before Woods got in the way but didn't get involved. Back in the ring, Knight got a big springboard move before Kofi got the Boom Drop but missed the finisher.

Knight got dropped on the ropes after trying to climb up before Kofi came in with the Trouble in Paradise and got the win on SmackDown.

Result: Kofi Kingston def. LA Knight

Grade: B+

Charlotte was out next and called Rhea Ripley out to hear what she had to say. Dominik came out instead and said he wouldn't let anyone insult his 'mami.'

The two chatted briefly before Dom called his dad a deadbeat and said that Charlotte wasn't good enough. Charlotte was about to hit Dom when Ripley made her entrance.

Dom dragged Ripley away, but Rhea returned to stare Charlotte down in the ring before SmackDown moved on.

Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Natalya unloaded on Baszler, but Shayna turned it around and locked in a hold. Nattied broke out, but Baszler went for the injured arm. Shayna took her kneepads off and went for a knee strike as Nattie reversed it.

Baszler took a German Suplex before Natalya tried for a sharpshooter. A distraction from Ronda at ringside allowed Baszler to get a knee strike on the apron before locking in the armbar for the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Natalya

Grade: B

We were back in the Firefly Funhouse. We got a recap of Bobby Lashley's promo from RAW. Bray Wyatt did a news segment parody called Firefly News with Uncle Howdy doing the weather.

Heyman got a text from Roman Reigns that said that if Jimmy didn't sort things out with Jey tonight, Reigns would come down to SmackDown next week and sort it out himself.

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross on SmackDown

Rey got a takedown and sent Kross outside early on before getting a modified 619 and a dive to the outside. Rey countered a powerbomb but was sent outside to the floor.

Kross lifted Rey on his back and climbed up the ropes, but Mysterio turned it into a modified Poison Rana. Rey set up for the 619, but Scarlett and then Dominik got in his way.

Dom tried to get Rey to hit him, but he retreated to the ring. Kross applied the Kross Jacket on the legend and picked up the win.

Result: Karrion Kross def. Rey Mysterio

Dom taunted Rey in the ring after the match and shoved him around, but Rey refused to hit his son.

Grade: B

Jimmy Uso was out next and said he knew Jey was hurt, but he was there for him.

Sami Zayn showed up in the crowd, crossed the barricades, and got in the ring, saying he wasn't there to fight.

Sami reminded Jimmy of the good times they had and said that when Jimmy betrayed him at Roman's command, it hurt Zayn.

Jimmy said it was Zayn's fault, and he did what he had to do. Sami pointed out how Roman treated the Bloodline and said he wanted to give them an out.

Jey appeared in the crowd, and Jimmy used the distraction to attack Sami.

Zayn fought back and took Jimmy down before retreating as Solo Sikoa came out, and SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

Dominik Mysterio caused Rey to lose a big match, while Jimmy Uso had a message for his brother.

