Dominik mocks current women's champion on WWE SmackDown; says she "should smile more"

Dominik mocked SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on SmackDown tonight.

Rhea Ripley has been on a collision course with Charlotte Flair since she won the 2023 Royal Rumble match. This match is three years in the making and is one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

This past week on RAW, Rhea announced that she would appear on SmackDown to confront her future opponent. However, Charlotte first came out on the blue brand and called her WrestleMania challenger out.

Instead of Rhea, she got Dominik, who was at his annoying best. She kept calling Charlotte "sweetheart." At one point in the segment, he said that Charlotte should smile more.

He also said that women are generally soft, but Rhea is so strong she nearly breaks his back when they hug. The younger Mysterio also listed his similarities with Flair and said that, like his father, Ric Flair doesn't think she is good enough.

He then said that after Rhea beats her, she will know her father was right. Charlotte was unfazed but threatened to beat up Dominik, which prompted Ripley to come out to her man's aid.

As soon as she stepped in the ring, Dom held her back, and they left, only to return after Charlotte Flair held up her title. The former Tag Team Champion had to pull Rhea away, and they both left the ring.

It will be interesting to see Dominik's role in this women's championship story heading into WrestleMania.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes