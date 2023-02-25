Bloodline apparently fractured after surprising confrontations in the main event

The Bloodline appears more fractured after the faction members engaged in chaotic confrontations in the main event of WWE SmackDown.

After weeks of trying to prove his loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Sami Zayn finally had enough and attacked Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble. This resulted in the former Honorary Uce receiving a terrible beatdown at the hands of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, Jey Uso walked out on the group.

Since then, Jey hasn't responded to The Bloodline's phone calls or text messages. Despite showing up to defend the tag titles last week on the blue brand, Jey kept himself apart from his group.

Even at Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso refused to attack Sami Zayn. Following this, there are questions on everyone's minds regarding Jey Uso and his loyalty.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso addressed the situation in the ring. He said he will always be there for his brother, but he needs the same from Jey as well. He asked Jey to come out, but Sami Zayn appeared from the crowd.

He said he needed to speak to Jimmy and told him how hurt he was that Jimmy didn't hesitate to attack him at the Royal Rumble after everything they have been through. Jimmy Uso then called Zayn selfish because it was his chair shot that betrayed the group. Just then, Jey Uso showed up in the rafters.

Sami continued to say that he constantly had to prove himself, and he was manipulated every week. As Sami Zayn looks up at Jey, Jimmy Uso attacks him. Jimmy then asks Jey to join him. But Sami hits the Helluva kick and heads out through the crowd as Solo Sikoa comes out.

This segment left more questions than answers in the fans' minds and will make the Bloodline storyline more interesting.

Roman Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown next week, so we will have to wait and see what he says.

