Imperium scores decisive tag team victory on WWE SmackDown

Top WWE faction Imperium showed off their dominance on the latest edition of SmackDown from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ludwig Kaier, Giovanni Vinci, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther took on Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Braun Strowman in the opening contest of the show. The heels immediately took control of the bout by working over Ricochet with quick tags and vicious double-team maneuvers.

Ricochet would eventually break free and tag The Monster Among Men, but The Ring General took the big man out with a dropkick.

This brought in Madcap Moss, who would get his opportunity to shine but would once again fall victim to Gunther's signature lariat. The IC Champion would later powerbomb Moss to give Imperium the victory.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stood on the entrance ramp to scout Gunther during the bout. The two would make eye contact after the match finished, but The Scottish Warrior would get jumped by the Viking Raiders.

Fortunately, McIntyre's good friend Sheamus would come out to even the odds, and the four men brawled while Imperium watched from the ring.

The angle perfectly played up the rumors that McIntyre and Sheamus will face-off against Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

