Who is Gunther facing at WrestleMania 39? WWE gives first major clue

Intercontinental Champion Gunther's opponent for WrestleMania 39 was shrouded with uncertainty. Brock Lesnar was thought to be the next hurdle, but it seems like he will be busy with Omos. Other huge names were also speculated, but only now did the potential plans for The Ring General take center stage.

On March 12, WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden to pave the road to WrestleMania. The news was broken down by the official MSG Twitter account. A 20-man Battle Royal is scheduled for the show to declare the No. One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther's WrestleMania 39 could be the winner of the 20-man Battle Royal on the March 12 edition of Smackdown. Favorites to win the bout will be Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus, who will be in action. The full line-up includes Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The Miz, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, and Karrion Kross.

Last week, The Ring General successfully defended his title against Madcap Moss. In his 250+ days reign, he hasn't kept his gold on the line in a premium live event since Clash at the Castle in August. It would be prudent for WWE to book its megastar for the Showcase of the Immortals. One way to do so is by formulating a storyline with the next contender.

Gunther's WrestleMania 39 opponent: Could it be Sheamus?

The Austrian Bruiser hasn't been involved in a heated feud since his battle with Sheamus' Brawling Brutes. Meanwhile, WWE has subtly kept their rivalry intact through promos and backstage segments. Is the company saving Sheamus for another banger with Gunther at WrestleMania 39? It is a huge possibility right now.

Speaking on The Bump, the reigning Intercontinental Champion took a jibe at Sheamus seemingly out of nowhere. This has fueled the speculations of a Sheamus vs. Gunther scenario at WrestleMania 39.

"I've beaten him twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus."

The Celtic Warrior is just one title away from being a Grand Slam Champion, which happens to be on Gunther's waist. Will he achieve the feat at the California extravaganza? Nonetheless, he currently has a Battle Royal to worry about.

