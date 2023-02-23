"He seems very desperate right now" - Gunther shares honest thoughts on former WWE Champion

Gunther has been dominant since his arrival on WWE's main roster last April. He recently commented on his longtime rival and former world champion, Sheamus.

The former NXT UK Champion has already established himself as one of the best in-ring superstars in the company. He took Cody Rhodes to the limit as the two battled to determine the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. The Ring General was in the match for over an hour, while Rhodes entered at #30.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship last June and has since defeated stars like Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Sheamus gave the champion his biggest challenge so far on the main roster last year at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Gunther took a shot at The Celtic Warrior and claimed he lost respect for him. He also mentioned that the former WWE Champion was desperate and wasn't on his radar anymore.

"I've beaten him twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus," said Gunther.

Gunther defeats Madcap Moss on WWE SmackDown

Gunther's dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion continued on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Madcap Moss defeated Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio on the February 10 episode of SmackDown to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Emma accompanied Moss to the ring, and the 33-year-old gave it everything he had but came up short against The Ring General. After the match, Moss expressed frustration with the crowd cheering for the champion.

As of now, the Imperium leader doesn't have a challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up to challenge the champion in the next few weeks.

