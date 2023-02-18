Madcap Moss expresses frustration with Montreal Crowd following loss to Gunther on WWE SmackDown

Madcap Moss didn't have the best night on WWE SmackDown as he came up short in his clash with Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. While Moss typically displays a joyful and high-energy demeanor, tonight was distinctly different.

In the February 10th edition of SmackDown, Moss defeated Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio in a fatal four-way match to become #1 Contender for the Intercontinental title. Unfortunately, for him, Moss left Montreal empty-handed on Friday Night. However, he and his girlfriend Emma had some thoughts about why he lost.

During an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive, Moss was approached to discuss his loss. The former Baron Corbin side-kick began his response in typical Face fashion, putting the blame on himself. However, Emma would soon jump in, stating that it was the Canadian crowd's fault. A sentiment that Moss would eventually agree with.

"You would have [won], if the crowd hadn’t turned on you out there. If they hadn’t been so loud it was distracting to you in the ring. You would have won! You had him [Gunther] beat," Emma said.

"I mean, I’m not one to make excuses but that is true. If they hadn’t turned on me, I mean I couldn’t concentrate at all. I don’t think the ref could either, that’s why she was slow on some of those three counts. I mean, I’m not even sure I didn’t win technically," Madcap Moss added.

Emma would quickly shoo away WWE reporter Sarah Schreiber, dismissing the idea that Moss coming up short meant anything in the long run. Noting that Madcap Moss would move on, as he's "too much of a superstar" to worry about the loss.

The interaction is leading many fans to believe that Madcap Moss is being teed up for a heel turn, with Emma flanking him in the process.

Can anyone stop WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther?

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 250 days, making him third on the list of all-time Intercontinental Championship reigns. Gunther first won the championship on the June 10th edition of Friday Night SmackDown when the Austrian Brute defeated then-champion Ricochet.

With that said, the number of viable candidates who pose a serious threat to the leader of Imperium is getting smaller by the day. At the moment, it seems most WWE fans see Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman as the most viable candidates to do the job.

Gunther further cemented his dominance over the entire locker room as he entered this year's Royal Rumble, lasting all the way to the end of the match. Ultimately being eliminated by eventual-winner Cody Rhodes.

Who do YOU want to see face-off against Gunther for the WWE IC title? Will WWE give the leader of Imperium a major push following such a dominant reign? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes