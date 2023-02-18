What does WWE have in store for Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Exploring the Intercontinental Champion's potential rivals

Intercontinental Champion Gunther's latest title defense on WWE SmackDown solidified the plans for a blockbuster bout at WrestleMania 39. The Ring General has apparently seen the last of Madcap Moss after picking up a clean victory.

Following this week's Friday Night show, speculations have risen as to who might be The Ring General's next challenger in WWE. It was reported that Brock Lesnar will be his opponent for WrestleMania 39, but that has been overshadowed by Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds issued a challenge to the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber.

Since WWE may have different plans with The Beast Incarnate, Gunther's next showdown could be a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows, which would involve his former rivals. Reports suggest that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are being planned for an Intercontinental Championship bout at WrestleMania 39.

Although the creative team is backing the multi-superstar program, it isn't 100 percent confirmed. Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is still the preferred option for WWE, as seen by their staredown at the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



Then is GUNTHER next for Brock



#WrestleMania39 So I figure that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s feud will come to an end at the #WWEChamber Then is GUNTHER next for Brock So I figure that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s feud will come to an end at the #WWEChamber Then is GUNTHER next for Brock⁉️#WrestleMania39 👀🔥 https://t.co/MWDDTuk3ss

Could The All Mighty be the one to face Bray Wyatt while Brock Lesnar fights The Ring General?

It is a possibility, although The Beast Incarnate fighting for the Intercontinental Championship is unlikely. Their bout is expected to be a non-title match, a major downside to booking their grand WrestleMania 39 program.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Gunther spoke on the dream match fans are waiting for

Gunther was a guest on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves this week. The Intercontinental Champion spoke on his historic title reign of 250-plus days, the longest in the modern era, before teasing the topic of fighting Brock Lesnar.

The Ring General is hopeful of a match with The Beast Incarnate sometime in the future, and WrestleMania 39 could be the perfect platform for them.

"I've mentioned it before. That's a match I definitely want to have at some point in my career. And there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online. Sometimes, things online don't translate to life. I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now. That was just the real-life confirmation that would make sense, that people are up for this."

The Ring General has defeated Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman, among others, during his reign of terror.

Will The Celtic Warrior get another match for the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes