WWE Spoilers: Who is Brock Lesnar fighting at WrestleMania 39? It's not Bobby Lashley

Potential WWE spoilers revealed that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's upcoming bout at Elimination Chamber 2023 will be their final match against each other. For WrestleMania 39, fans may finally see The Beast go head-to-head with Gunther.

In a recent tweet by Xero News, Brock Lesnar versus Gunther is the working plan for WrestleMania 39. The site added that the rumored first-time match might potentially be for the Intercontinental Championship.

"As reported before cant remember who by. Brock vs Gunther is now the working plan for Mania. Brock/Lashley will have final match this weekend. Talk is Brock/Gunther will likely be for IC title."

Brock Lesnar is slated to face Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber 2023 in Canada. This will be the third bout between the two men. At the time, both stars were able to defeat one another in singles matches.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for 245 days, surpassing Shelton Benjamin's reign. He has faced the likes of Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. He is scheduled to defend the title against Madcap Moss on the February 17, 2023 episode of SmackDown.

The potential WrestleMania 39 match was also teased at the Royal Rumble event. During the Men's 30-man Rumble match, The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate had a stare-down inside the ring. Due to their face-off, the bout was added to the long list of potential WWE spoilers.

WWE Spoilers: Gunther reveals a match with Brock Lesnar is something he would like to partake in

The interest of The Ring General facing The Beast inside the ring is one that has always been wondered about by fans, but the moment at Rumble surely excited fans more. From the looks of it, this may be one of the WWE spoilers that might come true soon.

On an episode of After the Bell, Gunther revealed that a bout with Brock Lesnar was definitely something that excited him. He mentioned that the reaction to their brief Rumble interaction was enough confirmation that fans would want to see it.

"I've mentioned it before. That's a match I definitely want to have at some point in my career. And there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online. Sometimes, things online don't translate to life. I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now. That was just the real-life confirmation that would make sense, that people are up for this,"

It remains to be seen whether this is one of the WWE spoilers that will come true. For now, both stars will have to focus on their current opponents.

