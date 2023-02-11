Backstage notes on Brock Lesnar's plans for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 - Reports

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is currently set to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. A recent report has revealed how long the match between the two was planned.

On this week's episode of RAW, Lesnar talked about how Lashley was on his mind at all times in the past few months, and as a result, he needed to face him again. Lashley and Lesnar have been in an on-and-off feud for a while now, with The All Mighty eliminating him from the Royal Rumble this year.

The two are now set to face each other at the Elimination Chamber on February 18.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the plans for Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley have been in place for quite some time now. The report stated that the internal plans for the two have been in place as far back as last November.

The plans were not only put in place early but have now been followed through, and that means the two will meet each other in an exciting bout at the Elimination Chamber event.

Brock Lesnar's history with Bobby Lashley in WWE

It was on January 1, 2022, that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced each other in a match for the first time. Since then, the two men have squared off in a total of five matches.

Their previous encounters are as follows:

WWE Day 1 2022 - Lesnar defeated Big E (c), Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens to become the WWE Champion

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - Bobby Lashley defeated Lesnar (c) to become the new champion

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 - Lesnar defeated AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley (c), Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory to regain his championship

WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Cody Rhodes won the Rumble, but Lashley eliminated Lesnar

In total, Lesnar and Lashley have faced each other twice in singles competitions, where each man has won once. Now, at Elimination Chamber, it's the Rubber match between the two.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes