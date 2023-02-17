"People are up for this" - Current champion hoping for a first-time-ever match with Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is looking forward to crossing paths with Brock Lesnar.

The Ring General has been a dominant champion, holding on to the IC title for well over 250 days. In fact, Gunther is now the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century.

During his dominant title reign, the Austrian Bruiser has taken down the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Braun Strowman.

On the After the Bell podcast this week, Gunther mentioned that he was looking forward to a match with The Beast Incarnate somewhere down the line. He detailed that the crowd's reaction when the two squared off in the ring at Royal Rumble 2023 was unreal and gave him the validation that fans wanted to see the two men duke it out.

"I've mentioned it before. That's a match I definitely want to have at some point in my career. And there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online. Sometimes, things online don't translate to life. I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now. That was just the real-life confirmation that would make sense, that people are up for this," said Gunther.

The Ring General continued:

"I was really happy with how everything went down. I've said it before, people portray me as some sort of end boss character sometimes. If I have one end boss, I think Brock is the one." [From 34:14 - 34:59]

Brock Lesnar has to deal with Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

While Gunther is clamoring for a match with Brock Lesnar, The Beast has to deal with Bobby Lashley.

Lashley has seemed to get the better of Brock in their previous two encounters. The All Mighty pinned Brock Lesnar at last year's Royal Rumble, albeit with some help from Roman Reigns.

Then at Crown Jewel 2022, Lashley manhandled Lesnar like no one has ever before. Although The Beast won the match, he was visibly flustered and worn out.

It will be interesting to see which of the two behemoths grabs the win in what could be their final showdown at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.

