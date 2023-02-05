Top SmackDown Rumors: Huge WrestleMania 39 Championship match to become a triple threat, Backstage details regarding Ronda Rousey's future

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Ronda Rousey, Sami Zayn, and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Sami Zayn has quickly become one of the most popular superstars in the company. His role within The Bloodline made him a fan favorite, but his turn on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble has catapulted him into becoming the top babyface on SmackDown.

However, there may be some bad news for Sami Zayn fans. Apart from that, we will also take a look at what the future holds for GUNTHER.

#3. GUNTHER will reportedly defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39

Rumors were swirling around that Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER might face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. However, that match is unlikely to happen. It was also stated that a major rematch between The Ring General and his old rival Sheamus is being planned for the show. WrestleVotes has now reported that Drew McIntyre might be added to the rumored contest.

''I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top.''

Sheamus and GUNTHER delivered a Match of the Year candidate when they faced each other at Clash at the Castle. The two brutes showcased their hard-hitting style and could repeat that at WrestleMania as well. Add SmackDown Superstar McIntyre to the mix, and the bout will surely be a 'banger.'

#2. Triple H allegedly does not view SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn as the 'face' of WWE

Despite Sami Zayn getting major fan support, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said that much like Vince McMahon, Triple H also does not see Zayn as a WrestleMania main-eventer or the face of WWE.

Meltzer stated that while there are some within the company who want to see Zayn heavily pushed, Triple H is seemingly not one of them.

''Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer was told that Triple H doesn’t see Sami Zayn as a WrestleMania main eventer or face of WWE.''

Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, there are currently no plans for him to take on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. The company will likely go ahead with its original plan of having Reigns face Cody Rhodes.

#1. Ronda Rousey to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania?

Ronda Rousey has not been since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on December 30. The Rowdy One had stated in interviews that she was no longer interested in facing The Queen. It was also reported that WWE wants her and Shayna Baszler to be a prominent part of the tag team division.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer suggested that a tag team match between SmackDown's Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai could be locked in for WrestleMania. Rousey is still highly protected in the company, and it can be assumed that she will win the championship alongside Baszler at WrestleMania 39.

