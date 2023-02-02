Gunther to reportedly face two former WWE Champions in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 200 days. The company reportedly has huge plans in mind for the Ring General at WrestleMania 39 where he could face Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple-Threat match.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship shortly after making his main roster debut. He has held on to the title ever since, defeating the likes of Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura along the way. He recently showcased his wrestling prowess in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where he lasted over 70 minutes and was the last person to be eliminated despite entering at #1.

A recent report from WrestleVotes indicates that the former NXT UK Champion could face a challenge from Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at the Showcase of Immortals this year.

I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD.

Sheamus has been calling out Gunther for another match in WWE

Sheamus and Gunther are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from one another. The duo faced off twice last year, with their banger at the Clash at the Castle being widely regarded as the match of the year.

Their last match on SmackDown ended on a controversial note as Sheamus believed that The Ring General tapped out. However, Gunther had only tapped twice and therefore the match continued where he once again outperformed the former WWE Champion.

The Celtic Warrior has been calling out the Imperium Leader for another match ever since. Sheamus only needs the Intercontinental title to become the Grand Slam Champion in WWE and is determined to achieve the feat in 2023.

Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, has never faced the former NXT UK Champion. The Scotsman has been teaming up with Sheamus over the last few weeks. The duo even challenged the Usos for the tag team title but came up short in the end. The three men also came face-to-face at the Royal Rumble, where the Ring General was the stand-out performer.

Who do you think will win in the reported match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!

