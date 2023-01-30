Former WWE Champion teases major match with SmackDown star Gunther

With the Royal Rumble in the rearview mirror, top WWE Superstar Sheamus has sent a challenge to his longtime rival Gunther.

Gunther was arguably the stand-out performer in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this weekend, as he lasted for over an hour and ten minutes in the bout. He was eventually eliminated last by the winner, Cody Rhodes.

The Intercontinental Champion may now have an old rival in his sights again. Sheamus, who faced the Austrian star twice last year, seemingly hinted at wanting a third match with Gunther. He tweeted the following with a GIF, which read "trilogy":

"All things must end."

Sheamus @WWESheamus All things must end. All things must end. https://t.co/RQGE6eOZEr

Fans got another glimpse of the two stars' epic battles of 2022 this past Saturday in the Royal Rumble match. Sheamus and Gunther opened the contest as the first two entrants.

Gunther is reportedly not set to face one of WWE's biggest stars

Some reports late last year indicated that the current Intercontinental Champion could face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this April. However, it now seems that the rumored bout is no longer scheduled for The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

"I mean, I can check on this again and will, but I was pretty much told that no Lesnar and Gunther. But I was not told; I have not been told Lesnar and Lashley, but Lesnar and Lashley is the one they are really pushing hard." [11:48 - 12:04] (H/T Sportskeeda)

While Lesnar and Gunther are unlikely to compete in a one-on-one match anytime soon, fans got a taste of the potential match this weekend. The two behemoths shared a tense stare-down in the middle of the ring.

Does Gunther deserve a major push after his impressive showing in the WWE Royal Rumble Match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

