Backstage news on Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 plan following Royal Rumble swerve - Reports

This year's Royal Rumble kicked off with the highly-anticipated men's match that predictably also featured Brock Lesnar going on a rampage until his elimination. The Beast Incarnate's epic staredown with Gunther briefly swerved fans into believing that WWE was building up to a first-time-ever clash. However, that might not be the case.

As seen during an action-packed Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley continued his storyline with Brock Lesnar by dumping him out of the bout. Lesnar and Lashley are 1-1 in singles competition, and WWE's creative plan has always been to have the third and final bout to complete the trilogy.

Brock Lesnar's recent return to TV was also to resume the rivalry, as Dave Meltzer suggested that WWE seemingly had no plans to book the Gunther match the last time he asked his sources within the company.

Here's what was said about Lesnar's WrestleMania status on the post-Rumble edition of Wrestling Observer Radio:

"I mean, I can check on this again and will, but I was pretty much told that no Lesnar and Gunther. But I was not told; I have not been told Lesnar and Lashley, but Lesnar and Lashley is the one they are really pushing hard." [11:48 - 12:04]

WWE might just be gauging crowd reaction for a possible Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther match

WWE interestingly still has the Elimination Chamber event in February before arriving at WrestleMania in the first week of April. There is speculation that the creative team could have Lesnar vs. Lashley III at the upcoming show and offer the massive Gunther showdown for 'Mania.

However, Meltzer feels the tantalizing bout between Gunther and Brock Lesnar could be saved up for a future date as WWE is leaning towards finishing up the angle with Lashley.

"Yeah, and you could do one on one show, but it certainly felt like the Lashley one is the one they are really building up," added the veteran journalist. "The Gunther thing was just a tease that felt like, 'Someday, we've got this in our pocket; we could do it. The Lashley one felt like it was the WrestleMania match." [12:05 - 12:36]

