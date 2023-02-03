"Triple H is a fraud" - WWE Universe go berserk upon finding out about Ronda Rousey's possible match at WrestleMania 39

Triple H is heading towards booking his first WrestleMania and the card for the event looks to be one of the best in ages. However, the WWE Universe went berserk upon finding out that Ronda Rousey has a massive match planned for the event.

Last year, Triple H gained additional duties and responsibilities within the company when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the world of sports entertainment and left. Later, Hunter became the Chief Content Officer and began booking for RAW and SmackDown.

One of the first decisions taken by The Game was to revive the women's tag team division, which was seemingly abandoned after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company. They vacated the titles, and the division was seemingly unofficially discontinued until the new regime came to power.

According to a new report from WON, Damage CTRL is set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and a returning Ronda Rousey. The WWE Universe went wild as a number of fans clearly did not want to see the Baddest Woman on the Planet in the tag team division. Check it out:

James Jacapraro @jacapraro_james @WrestlePurists I rather it be damage control vs carter and chance in a unification match. They don’t need 2 woman tag titles. @WrestlePurists I rather it be damage control vs carter and chance in a unification match. They don’t need 2 woman tag titles.

Roberto Makoto🤘🏾🔺📼👾 @MakotoKorp @WrestlePurists Please God let this one end up with Shayna breaking it off with Ronda, she is way to freaking awesome to be by her side when she's giving one of those crazy awful promos of hers @WrestlePurists Please God let this one end up with Shayna breaking it off with Ronda, she is way to freaking awesome to be by her side when she's giving one of those crazy awful promos of hers

Generation Why? Entertainment @Gen_Why_Ent @WrestlePurists Bro I’d rather watch that orange steam rise up from a garbage pile in the sun @WrestlePurists Bro I’d rather watch that orange steam rise up from a garbage pile in the sun

It will be interesting to see what other matches will be added to the Showcase of the Immortals under Triple H's reign.

Triple H once faced Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania

In 2018, WWE signed one of the biggest personalities in the world of Mixed Martial Arts as Ronda Rousey appeared after the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match and teased an appearance for WrestleMania 34.

Later, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tried to trick Ronda Rousey into signing with the company under their own terms. However, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle prevented this and came forward in Rousey's defense.

This led to the Baddest Woman on the Planet's first match with the company at WrestleMania 34. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey teamed up against Hunter and Stephanie McMahon in an intergender tag team match.

Rousey scored her first victory in the company as she forced Stephanie McMahon to tap out to her signature Armbar. The same year, she became the RAW Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

