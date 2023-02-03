Triple H does not see fan-favorite superstar as the future 'face of WWE' – Reports

Triple H has done a commendable job as the WWE Chief Content Officer since taking charge. He has been praised for the angle between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. An angle which has been called the best storyline in recent past, has been packed with great performances by Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

Despite Sami Zayn being highly popular with fans and showcasing his ability as a top performer, Triple H reportedly doesn't see a WrestleMania main-event star in him. He recently turned on Roman Reigns after being continuously disrespected. This led to speculation of him facing the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

However, a WrestleMania match between the two is out of the question as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that Triple H does not see Zayn as the face of WWE or a WrestleMania main-eventer. Zayn will get a shot at facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

''Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer was told that Triple H doesn’t see Sami Zayn as a WrestleMania main eventer or face of WWE.'' (Via Cagesideseats)

Legend agrees with Triple H over Sami Zayn not being at the top level

Legendary journalist Bill Apter also stated during an episode of SportsKeeda's UnSKripted that he doesn't think Sami Zayn or Jey Uso have the star power to main event a show like WrestleMania. Despite both being highly popular, they might not seem like credible threats to the Tribal Chief.

"I don't know, I can't see that being, and this is no knock to Jey at all, he's a fantastic wrestler, performer, but I just don't see that as a main event of WrestleMania. I don't even think that Sami against Roman would be considered that good," said Bill Apter.

Sami Zayn is arguably the most popular babyface on the roster after he turned on The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see how the story progresses further and how Reigns will move on from Zayn and start his WrestleMania feud with Cody Rhodes.

