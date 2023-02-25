Former world champion annihilated by Karrion Kross following a distraction by a Judgment Day member on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross finally put down legendary luchador Rey Mysterio after several weeks of altercations on WWE SmackDown. However, the former NXT Champion defeated Rey because of interference by Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

Rey made a strong start to the match as Kross crashed out to ringside, and the former WWE Champion followed it with a dive through the ropes.

The Master of 619 tried to fight back but was hit with a back elbow by his challenger. Karrion Kross booted Rey Mysterio in the corner and went for a powerbomb.

The Doom Walker followed his prey out to ringside and hit a Gutbuster. Later, with Mysterio on his shoulders, Kross headed to the middle rope, and the Master of 619 countered with a hurricanrana for a near fall.

Scarlett Bordeaux was on the ropes as Rey Mysterio went for a 619 on Kross. However, Scarlett went crashing down, and Mysterio went for another 619.

Dominik Mysterio stopped his father on his finishing move track. The former NXT Champion took advantage as Rey entered the ring, locking in the Kross Jacket for the win.

After the match, the Judgment Day member got in Mysterio's face and tried to goad him into taking a shot.

The former WWE Champion came close to it on several occasions but didn't do so, despite Dominik's disrespectful behavior.

