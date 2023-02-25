Former WWE Champion defeats LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight collided with former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The former Maximum Male Models leader cut a promo during the show about having a WrestleMania moment. He added that since the event is in Los Angeles, it's going to have an LA Knight moment.

He was confronted by The New Day, who mocked him for wanting a WrestleMania moment already when he's been on the roster for only a few months. Knight then brought up KofiMania and how it ended for Kofi Kingston.

The former WWE Champion said it worked out great as he captured the holy grail of wrestling at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The New Day challenged Knight to a match, and a referee came out to officiate the contest.

During the match, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion performed a slingshot shoulder tackle for a two-count. Kofi Kingston then hit him with a boom drop and was preparing to hit the Trouble in Paradise, but his opponent avoided it.

LA Knight hit a uranage for a two-count. As he was on the top turnbuckle, Xavier Woods played the trombone in his face. Kingston capitalized on the distraction and hit the Trouble in Paradise to win the match via pinfall.

