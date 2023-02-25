Rhea Ripley and Dominik disrespect WWE legend during SmackDown appearance

Rhea Ripley and Dominik appeared on SmackDown, but before their segment on the show, they interrupted a WWE legend backstage. Rey Mysterio found himself, once more, confronted by his son and Ripley in a rather unpleasant moment.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik have been at odds since the latter turned his back on his father to join Judgment Day. Especially close to Ripley, Dom has found his footing since joining the heel faction, who have made their mark on RAW.

However, Rey, unable to tolerate seeing his son take such a different path and being influenced by Rhea Ripley, switched to SmackDown after initially asking Triple H to be let go from the company.

Unfortunately, switching brands has not kept him as separate as he had hoped. While there has been a tradition of them getting into confrontations on the big holidays, the two met during SmackDown this week.

Santos Escobar was talking to Rey Mysterio and was showing him immense respect when asking for a match. Unfortunately, the two were interrupted by the pair of Rhea Ripley and Dominik, with the latter saying that Rey didn't deserve respect before talking about his "time in prison."

The disrespect was obvious and affected Rey.

When Escobar asked Rey to ignore Dominik, the agitated father would say that it was impossible for him to ignore it when his son talked to him in that manner.

Things between the two have been coming to a head for a while now, and it will be interesting to see when they end up meeting in the ring.

