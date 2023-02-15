WATCH: Dominik Mysterio abandons a frustrated Rhea Ripley after seeing police at a restaurant after crashing his father's Valentine's Day party

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley can't seem to avoid meeting Rey Mysterio on special occasions, even when they try. Mysterio's son went to a restaurant with 'Mami' Rhea Ripley to celebrate Valentine's Day, but the night didn't exactly go according to plan.

It has been a trend over the past few months, ever since Dominik turned on his father to turn up with Rhea Ripley on important holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas to create chaos. The last time that happened, the police were called to the Mysterio household, and Dom was arrested and taken away by the police.

Although he spent just a few hours in jail, the younger Mysterio made that entire situation his whole personality, even calling himself Con Dom.

For Valentine's Day, it appeared that meeting his father was the last thing on his mind, but when the Judgment Day member turned up at the restaurant with Rhea Ripley, Rey took the Mysterio reservation for a dinner out with Angie. Before things could get really heated, the elder Mysterio left with his wife, giving up the table.

However, after Dom and Rhea were done eating, they were surprised to find that the "Mysterio tab" was not applicable to him anymore. On top of that, Dominik's card was declined. At this point, two policemen walked into the restaurant for a table. The youngster seemed to panic while shouting it was a "sting operation" and immediately ran out, leaving The Nightmare alone.

An obviously annoyed Ripley paid the bill herself in cash before leaving the restaurant.

This was one of the first times there appeared to be any hint of dissent between Ripley and the younger Mysterio, with the former looking frustrated with the younger Mysterio's antics.

Watch the entire video below:

WWE @WWE All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 https://t.co/pd8Abtpot1

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have become one of the hottest acts in WWE

Although criticized early on in his WWE career for a lack of charisma, Dominik seems to have cracked the code as a heel since pairing himself with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

The two have become some of the most popular stars in the company since, with fans loving the segments. The WWE Universe reacted to the tweet and talked about how funny it was.

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @WWE Dom is one of the most entertaining characters in wrestling right now. Him and Rhea are so fantastic together and this storyline with Rey has been so good. Can’t wait for the culmination at WrestleMania. @WWE Dom is one of the most entertaining characters in wrestling right now. Him and Rhea are so fantastic together and this storyline with Rey has been so good. Can’t wait for the culmination at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see whether Ripley's frustration with Mysterio continues to build.

Meanwhile, Ripley will be in action on Saturday at Elimination Chamber when she teams up with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix.

What do you think will happen with Dominik Mysterio next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

