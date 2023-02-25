Ronda Rousey was part of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and appears to be building herself a WrestleMania feud despite the fact that she is one of the company's most hated performers.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was on-hand to help Shayna Baszler take on Natalya. After the match, she was attacked by Tegan Nox and delivered several lines that have since been panned by the WWE Universe.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet referred to Nox as "Skittles" before claiming that she would be "tasting the rainbow."

Fans on Twitter have responded with the usual claims about her contract with WWE, with others calling for the former UFC star to be fired.

Several other fans just wanted to talk about Ronda Rousey's comeback and the fact that it definitely could have been better.

Current rumors suggest that Ronda Rousey will team with Shayna Baszler and face Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championships if they still hold them when WrestleMania rolls around.

The company has a number of issues with Rousey at the moment as fans are pushing the FireRondaRousey hashtag whenever she is seen on TV.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will be a part of WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

