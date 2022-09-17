Video shows Florida man getting arrested for child neglect after toddlers found wandering at Walmart parking lot

Florida police has arrested Dejoune Killingbeck, 35, with the charges of child neglect, after two toddlers wearing only diapers were found wandering around the Florida Walmart parking lot under his watch, while he was unconscious inside his car, on September 15.

Body camera footage shared online revealed this incident, where the Florida police can be seen trying to wake Killingbeck, the father of the two children, who appeares to be a bit disoriented when they attempt to question him. Killingbeck was reportedly put in charge of his kids while their mom was inside the Walmart store.

On Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, concerned witnesses saw two kids in a half-dressed state run across the Florida Walmart parking lot, while it was raining. The good samaritans then brought the toddlers inside the store. The children were reportedly unharmed.

Statement from Volusia Sheriff's office

While Killingbeck was asleep behind the wheel, the Walmart staff dressed the children and looked after them until the police arrived at the scene, a local news website, Click Orlando reported.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement regarding the incident:

“Deputies arrived and found Dejoune Killingbeck (DOB 4/23/1987) unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle. He was supposed to be watching the children while their mother was in the store.”

Witnesses report the kids were almost hit by a vehicle while roaming around the Florida Walmart parking lot.

The bodycam video shows witnesses directing police towards Killingbeck's car. They then can be heard saying they tried to check on Killingbeck, but he remained in an unconscious state. “I tried to check on him, but he’s drooling out of his mouth”, a witness can be heard saying to the officer in charge.

After the police startle him to consciousness, they ask Killingbeck to step out of the vehicle and proceed to question him. But Killingbeck appears to be confused about the whereabouts of his children when being questioned about the same. He later reportedly told the police that he was supposed to watch the kids while their mother was inside Walmart.

According to Click Orlando, while Killingbeck was being escorted towards a patrol vehicle, he attempted to throw away a cut straw. Police reportedly retrieved the straw and a field test revealed traces of oxycodone and fentanyl.

“Killingbeck was disoriented and initially appeared unaware of what was happening. A cut straw in his pocket was tested and revealed a presumptive positive result for the presence of oxycodone and fentanyl.” The police said in a statement.

According to authorities, Killingbeck was charged with "two counts of child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license."

Police said the witnesses indicated that the two toddlers were almost hit by a running vehicle while they were roaming around the parking lot.

The children were reunited with their mother following the incident at Walmart in Florida

Volusia Sheriff @VolusiaSheriff Thank you Deltona @Walmart customers & staff! Yesterday, 2 kids were found running in the parking lot wearing only diapers. Deputies found Dejoune Killingbeck unconscious at the wheel of a running vehicle. He was supposed to be watching them while their mother was in the store. Thank you Deltona @Walmart customers & staff! Yesterday, 2 kids were found running in the parking lot wearing only diapers. Deputies found Dejoune Killingbeck unconscious at the wheel of a running vehicle. He was supposed to be watching them while their mother was in the store. https://t.co/LXAFLSW52G

Authorities said the children were reunited with their mother and child care services were also notified about the incident. The mother said that she was unaware that Killingbeck was under the influence of drugs when she asked him to watch the kids who were reportedly asleep in the car, Click Orlando reported.

Killingbeck is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $16,000 bond.

