What happened the last time India played a T20I in Florida 

After three exciting encounters in the Caribbean, the caravan of the five-match T20I series between West Indies and India moves to the United States of America. Florida will play host to the fourth and fifth T20Is on Saturday (August 6) and Sunday (August 7), respectively.

Following their triumph in the previous game, India are currently ahead with a 2-1 lead in the series. They will be aiming to clinch the series before the final T20I and continue their dominance over the West Indies.

So far, India have played four T20Is at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Florida, winning two of them while losing one. One game in 2016 was washed out due to rain.

While the average score at the ground is 160, the match is expected to be a high-scoring one. Based on the previous games played at this venue, the teams batting first have won nine of the 12 games.

India won their last game in Florida in 2019 against the West Indies

ICC @ICC



finished with excellent figures of 2/23 off his 3.3 overs.



#WIvIND India beat West Indies by 22 runs in a rain-affected T20I! Krunal Pandya finished with excellent figures of 2/23 off his 3.3 overs. India beat West Indies by 22 runs in a rain-affected T20I!Krunal Pandya finished with excellent figures of 2/23 off his 3.3 overs.#WIvIND https://t.co/buizhDBNnQ

The last time India visited the USA was back in 2019, when the two teams played the first two T20Is of the three-match T20I series. After India won their first game, which was a low-scoring thriller, they won the toss and batted first in the second encounter.

Rohit Sharma was in his element and took charge of the proceedings and powered India to a challenging total of 167 for 5. The double-paced pitch was a difficult challenge for the West Indies. They had trouble keeping up with the pace, and Krunal Pandya proved to be a challenge.

When the West Indies were down to 98 for 4 after 15.3 overs, rain plunged. Due to his 2 for 23 from 3.3 overs, which played a crucial role in the match, Krunal Pandya was named Man of the Match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far