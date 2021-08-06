Vinnie Hacker reveals he's an Obama supporter after almost getting cancelled for supposedly having a picture of Donald Trump on his wall 

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker has come forward to confirm his support for former President Barack Obama, following netizens assuming that he had pictures of Donald Trump on his bedroom wall as seen in a previous TikTok.

Vinnie Hacker is best known on TikTok for his POV and variety of content. Vinnie Hacker also participated in the Social Gloves event and was among the first to claim he had not been paid for his appearance.

This is the second time since Vinnie Hacker's birthday on July 15th that various users online have attempted to "cancel" him. The first was when he spoke too quickly on a stream and netizens incorrectly assumed he said a black racial slur.

In a recent TikTok on his page, Vinnie Hacker acknowledged comments about him having a picture of Trump on his wall.

"So people were cancelling me because I had a picture of Trump on my wall. It's Obama! All of them are Obama!"

Vinnie Hacker then showed a Barack Obama calendar on his wall as he flipped to the next page. Hacker emphatically raises his voice while showing evidence on his wall.

Fans react to Vinnie Hacker's TikTok

Vinnie Hacker's post was shared onto Instagram by user defnoodles and was met with over one thousand likes and forty-eight comments. Many users were defending Hacker against netizens who wanted to cancel him.

One user specifically stated:

"Someone please let this man live I know he's screaming into a pillow rn."

Another user commented in defense of Vinnie Hacker:

"Ugh such a[n] unproblematic king."

Users were also amused by Hacker's approach to the rumors. Some called his reaction hilarious. Many users commented on the state of cancel culture, which is always searching for content to use against creators.

The original comments assuming Trump's pictures on Vinnie Hacker's wall have since been deleted. Vinnie Hacker has not made any comment on the situation on his various social media handles.

