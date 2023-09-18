Violet from 90 Day Fiance: Age, Instagram ID, relationship explored as pregnancy details emerge

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Day Season 6 Episode 18 recently premiered worldwide on September 17. Following the trend of continuous drama until now, episode 16 also had a bunch of exciting storylines for fans to navigate through. However, none came close to Donnell Riley and Violet’s recent disagreements on the show regarding the latter's pregnancy news.

Hailing from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Violet is 43 years old. Her potential husband, former military man Donnell Riley, is 5 years her senior, making him 48. Currently, it appears as though Violet is not on Instagram, unlike her husband. No details about her social media activity is known. Riley, on the other hand, is active on Instagram under the username jus_riley.

While the couple stayed together till the conclusion of season 6, fans constantly complained about the lack of chemistry they showed. However, with Violet announcing that she is pregnant, things seem to have taken a turn in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

Violet and Riley's relationship in 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days

The two had initially broken up at the end of Riley’s trip to Vietnam. This was after Riley suspected Violet of cheating on him when he saw her chatting with a shirtless man on her phone.

After his failure to utter the word “love” when he tried to profess his feelings towards Violet, she decided to end things. At the time, Riley had defended himself by claiming that he doesn’t normally tell people that he “loves them,” which seemed to be the last straw.

However, Violet then told Riley that she was pregnant with his child, something that he questioned due to multiple reasons. Riley claimed that a medication he was on made it “almost impossible” for him to get someone pregnant. He also claimed that “something did not add up about the pregnancy" when Violet refused to go to a doctor about the same.

Riley admitted to Tiffanie that the two had had intercourse once without any contraceptives. However, his doctor had told him he had around 1% chance of getting someone pregnant. Furthermore, Riley also suggested that the timeline of the events did not seem to match up.

It is currently unclear whether Violet is indeed pregnant, and whether the child is Riley’s. He claimed in the episode that while it “was unlikely, such miracles do happen," but he also insisted on a DNA test.

Violet has to return to Vietnam after 90 days, at the end of which the couple will decide whether they want to marry each other.

Hence, further drama related to the two can be expected in upcoming episodes of the series.