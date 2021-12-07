Virgil Abloh funeral service: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West among celebs in attendance 

Former Louis Vuitton artistic director and founder of Off-White Virgil Abloh was honored at a memorial service in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The remembrance service was held on December 5 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago with a number of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Ye West, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, etc. in attendance.

As per TMZ, rapper Tyler, the Creator, delivered a moving eulogy alongside songstress Lauryn Hill who put up an incredible live performance.

Abloh, who passed away at the age of 41 on November 28, was secretly battling cardiac angiosarcoma.

Louis Vuitton mourns the demise of Virgil Abloh

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton not only paid tribute to their former employee Virgil Abloh via their YouTube channel but also made some changes in their showrooms worldwide. As per WWD, LV has displayed smudged panels of vibrant color with the poignant tagline "Virgil was here" in its boutique windows throughout the world.

The process began on December 3 and most of the windows were on display by the day of Abloh's private funeral.

Louis Vuitton showrooms in Madrid, Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, Istanbul, Milan, Bangkok, Chicago, Osaka, Moscow, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, and London are some of those which have been decked with versions of “Virgil’s Sky” in a range of rich colours, reminiscent of a backdrop created for windows for his debut “Wizard of Oz”-inspired Vuitton 2019 collection.

A selection of quotes from Virgil Abloh can also be found on the windows. This includes:

“Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself”

“I’m a dreamer. I think about how long my ideas can impact or bring a different voice to the rest of the world.”

“Let your imagination run riot."

Another one reads:

“Life is so short, you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone things you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

Born to Nee and Eunice Abloh, the American designer was also an artist, architect, and an engineer. He is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh as well as children Grey and Lowe.

