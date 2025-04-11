Waffle House partners with Olo for late-night online delivery

Waffle House partnered with delivery service Olo on April 2, 2025, to launch late-night online delivery. The two had already been collaborating for online ordering but have now added late-night delivery as well.

Ad

Waffle House has long been one of the most beloved restaurant chains in the United States. Known for its breakfast options, the chain operates across various states. It first introduced online ordering for pick-up with Olo in 2023 and has now extended the service to include late-night delivery.

Customers can now get their hands on their favorite treats from the restaurant between 9 pm and 7 am.

Waffle House's partnership with Olo explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Olo is a delivery platform that connects restaurants with third-party delivery vendors. This allows restaurants to avoid extra commission fees, ultimately making deliveries more affordable for consumers.

The restaurant chain initially partnered with Olo in late 2023 to enable online ordering and payment for pick-ups. While that service is still active, customers can now order for delivery through the restaurant's website. It will deliver its WaHo menu at select locations from 9 pm to 7 am.

Ad

Patrick Marshburn, the chain's executive vice president, said (via All Recipes):

“We are excited to offer our customers another ordering channel, with delivery, to enjoy Waffle House at night. We are going to bring the same commitment of providing great food and hospitality to delivery, ensuring guests can enjoy their Waffle House favorites wherever they are.”

The delivery service is currently available at 500 outlets in 25 different states, and the restaurant is working on expanding it further. Notably, customers cannot place their to-go orders on the phone anymore, but they can do it on the website.

Ad

A look at Waffle House's introduction with Olo

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2023, the restaurant chain collaborated with Olo for online ordering and payment, providing customers with a more convenient way to place pick-up orders.

Patrick Mashburn said at the time (via Business Wire):

"Waffle House is focused on providing exceptional hospitality and good food at a great value to our Customers. Providing them with the best possible dine-in experience will always be our priority. Yet, we also recognize our Customers sometimes choose to enjoy our food outside of our four walls."

Ad

He continued:

"So, we are thrilled to partner with Olo and offer an exceptional, online ordering experience to meet that need. Digital ordering and pay will streamline the ordering process from start to finish for our Customers and Associates."

This facility is available at all locations of the restaurant chain in the United States now, and it has added late-night delivery to it as well.

Ad

Waffle House's surcharge on eggs still applies

As per All Recipes, the surcharge on eggs at the restaurant is still in place, more than two months after it was first introduced. There has been a major shortage of eggs in the United States due to the spread of bird flu since mid-2024. Millions of egg-laying birds are reported to have died or been affected due to it.

Ad

As a result, many restaurants introduced a surcharge on egg items on their menus. The chain implemented a $0.50 surcharge on its menu items containing eggs. The restaurant chain asserted that it is a temporary move, but it is still active.

The issue also saw many retail stores introduce limits on egg sales on a temporary basis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More