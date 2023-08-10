"Wait, what?": Nancy Drew fans shocked over (spoiler)'s pregnancy

Nancy Drew is currently airing its fourth and final season, which fans have praised for its perfect blend of drama, mystery, horror, and supernatural elements. However, the latest episode revealed something that nobody saw coming. It was announced that one of the major characters was going to have a baby.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

The viewers witnessed in its latest episode that Nancy's father, Carson Drew, is going to have a child with Jean Rosario. The former is a criminal defense attorney while the latter a district attorney. The two characters grew close with time and gradually struck a romance as the show progressed.

Nevertheless, people who watched the episode are baffled by this unexpected revelation, like this particular Twitter user:

While the latest episode of Nancy Drew season 4, titled The Sinner's Sacrifice, had its fair share of supernatural plotholes, one particular story came completely out of the blue; Jean was shown pregnant with Carson Drew's child.

Jean was seen visiting a hospital. When she bumped into Nancy on her way, she tried her best to cover the truth. However, Nancy was no fool; she knew something was not right instantly but instead of confronting Jean, she chose to ignore it. The protagonist had massive problems of her own and didn't have to think about the baby, who was supposedly her half-brother.

Finally, Jean revealed the news to everyone at the Seder. Carson was initially shocked to learn about it but he too was happy about the situation. While most fans were shocked by this particular storyline, many had predicted for quite a while that Jean was pregnant. This is how they reacted to the news on Twitter:

em @nancyscompass

we were really on it this week

#nancydrew pic.twitter.com/kNvg6SZ2bP guys this photo really was about nancy finding out jean is pregnantwe were really on it this week

From the above reactions, it is clear Jean's pregnancy was unexpected. While some didn't mind this plot, many were skeptical and called the entire thing unnecessary at this point in time. There is a lot going on with the main characters and emphasis on Carson and Jean is not something everyone was onboard with.

Some fans liked the lead-up to the announcement of the pregnancy over the actual news. They thought that Carson's attitude and behavior were hilarious and cringy at the same time.

Nancy Drew's synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads as:

"Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college."

Developed by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, the show stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Leah Lewis as Georgia "George" Li-Yun Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Turani Marvin, and several others in key roles.