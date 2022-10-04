What happened to Walkie? Russian rapper allegedly takes own life after making Telegram video

Russian rapper Walkie allegedly died by suicide after he refused to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As per the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old posted a video on his Telegram channel, stating that by becoming a soldier, he couldn't “take the sin of murder on my soul.”

In the video, which is now being shared on Twitter, Walkie spoke in Russian and said that he wasn't ready to kill for any ideals. He added that murdering someone in war or otherwise wasn't something he could do. The rapper stated that he doesn't have the right to carry a gun and shoot people.

He added:

“I choose to remain in history forever. As a man who did not support what was happening. I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind.”

As he apologized to his loved ones, the rapper said:

"Sometimes you have to die for your principles."

Reportedly, he jumped off a high-rise building and his body was found on September 30 in Russia's Krasnodar.

Walkie's death was confirmed by his partner

After the rapper passed away, his partner confirmed the news to the Daily Mail and revealed that he had left her a farewell letter that confirmed his death.

She told the outlet that the rapper, whose real name was Ivan Vitalievich Petunin, had gone to a high-rise building where they had stayed during the summer to end his life.

However, it was not the first time that the rapper had been drafted to serve his time in the military. News outlets reported that the 27-year-old had previously served in the Russian army but hated the experience. He disliked the experience to the extent that he tried to avoid his time again based on medical grounds and stated that he was a psychiatric hospital patient.

According to NME, Walkie had a prolific music career. Since 2015, he has released 10 albums. His latest album, Walk Out Boy 3, was out earlier this year.

On Spotify, he has over 239,000 monthly listeners, and his most popular songs have over a million streams.

