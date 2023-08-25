Walled Lake missing person: Search intensifies for swimmer who disappeared in Oakland County lake

On Wednesday, August 23, a swimmer was reported missing at Walled Lake in Oakland County, Michigan. According to CBS, the missing individual was with two other people on a boat when they reportedly disembarked to swim in the water. However, as a storm reached the vicinity of the boat, the swimmer eventually disappeared.

According to CBS, the search for the missing swimmer has been hampered by the extreme weather conditions in the area. However, several dive teams and officials from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are still engaged in the search.

As of now, authorities have not disclosed the name of the missing person

As reported by Fox, the missing man had gone on a trip to Walled Lake on a pontoon boat. The man and his two friends all left the boat and went swimming. However, the victim's friend returned to the boat when they saw a storm approaching. Also, amidst the chaos, they were separated from the missing individual.

After the individual was reported missing, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department coordinated several search efforts. Dive teams could be seen in the area of Walled Lake, however, they ultimately had to suspend the search due to the storm.

On Thursday, August 24, they resumed the effort. Despite the involvement of several agencies in the search, authorities noted that they were facing severe difficulties due to the low visibility in the area. As the search remains in its early stages, officials have not yet released any further details. They have not disclosed the names of the missing man or his friends.

Deaths in Walled Lake, Oakland County

Authorities in Michigan are concerned about the recent missing person case in Walled Lake, although the state is no stranger to accidents or drownings. As it is home to the Great Lakes, several tourists are drawn in on an annual basis. As of August 15, 2023, Lake Michigan alone had experienced 24 drownings. In total, there have been 56 drownings across the Great Lakes this year.

As noted on the official site of the US Forest Service, there are several precautions visitors can take to avoid fatalities. The Forest Service warned against diving, as the uncontrolled environment of the lakes can hold many dangers. In some cases, the site noted, people have hit their heads on rocks while diving, leading to drowning.

The Forest Service also recommended that when around the lakes, even experienced swimmers should have a companion to keep an eye on them. Additionally, swimmers have been told not to drink alcohol while partaking in water activities. Moreover, all visitors are urged to be aware of weather conditions before their trip.

The further circumstances of the recent Oakland County disappearance have not yet been disclosed.