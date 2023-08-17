Who was Melissa Bagley? Incident explored as Massachusetts mom tragically drowns while saving young son

On Tuesday, August 15, Massachusetts mom Melissa Bagley drowned while attempting to save her young son at the Franconia Falls in New Hampshire. Bagley, a 44-year-old from Lynn, who was the wife of Everett Police Department officer Sean Bagley, was reportedly at the waterfall on a family trip when the incident occurred.

After her 10-year-old child fell into the water, she jumped in to save him, but began to struggle herself. While the child was ultimately recovered alive by other family members, Bagley was pronounced dead shortly after she surfaced.

According to the New York Post, Amanda Bagley's autopsy results have yet to be released. The circumstances behind the drowning currently remain unknown. However, authorities confirmed that they have ruled out the involvement of substance abuse or foul play.

The circumstances behind Melissa Bagley's death

On the afternoon of August 15, Melissa Bagley visited Franconia Falls with her family members and one friend. At one point, after Bagley's 10-year-old son fell into the water, she was concerned that he would be swept away by the current and thus jumped in to attempt to save her son.

In an official statement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department outlined Bagley's rescue attempt:

“He could not get out of the pool as it was a fast, circulating current. The mother jumped into the river to help her child and began to immediately have trouble.”

Two of Melissa Bagley's other sons also entered the water soon after. While they managed to save the 10-year-old, the victim's 18-year-old son got stuck in the boulders of the water body. At this time, Sean Bagley was attempting to perform CPR on Melissa Bagley, whose body he found on a rock. Afterwards, the father rushed towards his 18-year-old and helped him reach the land.

The son is currently in the hospital, where he is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

In an official post, the Everett Police Department confirmed that the mother had passed away. The police statement read:

“The Everett Police Department is sad to report the sudden passing of Melissa Bagley. Melissa drowned while trying to aid one of her children who slipped into the river.”

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria also extended her support to the Bagley family, commending the mother's efforts to save her child:

“As a parent, I know that there is nothing that any parent wouldn’t do for their child. Melissa did everything she could to protect her children and her family."

In the wake of the incident, the Bagley family started a GoFundMe page to help support the funeral costs. The initiative, which has a goal of $50,000, has so far raised over $17,500.