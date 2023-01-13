"Was not on my 2023 bingo card": Fans react to SEVENTEEN Vernon and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's stylist's dating claim

On January 12, 2022, a dating scandal concerning SEVENTEEN Vernon, which stemmed from the Instagram story of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's stylist, had the internet on fire.

The stylist held a Q&A session on her Instagram story, and as she went ahead with answering several questions that were posed by her followers on her stories, there was one question that caught everyone's attention. When she was asked the question:

"Do you have a partner?"

She replied that she did. However, what drew more attention was the picture of a teddy bear that she posted along with the answer.

Naturally, everyone believed that the teddy bear alluded to something about her relationship. When CARATs came across this image, they were reminded of SEVENTEEN Vernon carrying a similar teddy bear.

ディア @96leeji I really don't think it's the same thing inside those white bag🤔it's gonna be so funny if it's turns out it's something else inside the bag🤣🤣I'm happy for vernon if he is really dating but the math isn't mathing right now I really don't think it's the same thing inside those white bag🤔it's gonna be so funny if it's turns out it's something else inside the bag🤣🤣I'm happy for vernon if he is really dating but the math isn't mathing right now😂 https://t.co/XnxHvlyo6r

Sometime in 2022, during Vernon's travel for SEVENTEEN's Face the Sun World Tour, he was seen carrying a teddy bear at the Incheon International Airport.

Upon viewing a similar teddy bear on the stylist's Instagram story, fans couldn't help but believe it was the same doll that Vernon might have gifted her. However, the speculations didn't stop there.

As a popular tradition between couples in Korea, people wear matching items such as jewelry, clothes, etc., which was what prompted several eagle-eyed netizens to pick out the couple items that further linked SEVENTEEN Vernon to TXT's stylist.

Additionally, fans claimed that the two share not just a matching pair of caps but also rings. To further cement their argument, they added that Vernon's sister is supposedly following the stylist on Instagram.

As the rumor started to spread like wildfire, people were unsure whether to believe that it could be true or if it's all just a huge coincidence that's further fabricated. Twitter user @tyunitup wrote:

"Vernon getting a dating rumor with txts stylist was not on my 2023 bingo card"

txts stylist @tyunitup vernon getting a dating rumor with txts stylist was not on my 2023 bingo card vernon getting a dating rumor with txts stylist was not on my 2023 bingo card

Soon enough, to discuss the same, fans rushed to Twitter to kickstart a debate or the legitimacy of the newly budded dating rumor.

Fans on Twitter express mixed feelings about SEVENTEEN Vernon's dating scandal

Following the speculation of SEVENTEEN Vernon dating TXT's stylist, fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions, with the majority of Twitter users being confused about how to respond to this unexpected news. While some expressed happiness for Vernon, most fans were upset about how his privacy was at stake at the same time.

yani boo @goingboochan the thing is i don't care if vernon or seventeen or any of the idols in the industry starts dating someone, but these korean fans are so entitled to a mindset that their faves are not allowed to date people that won't pass their standard, or even not allowed to date all the thing is i don't care if vernon or seventeen or any of the idols in the industry starts dating someone, but these korean fans are so entitled to a mindset that their faves are not allowed to date people that won't pass their standard, or even not allowed to date all

piper (busy) @just_junwoobin Congratulations to Seventeen and Vernon for having your first dating rumor since debut. Congratulations to Seventeen and Vernon for having your first dating rumor since debut.

becks⁷ @vm1njoon the best part of vernon’s dating rumor is that no one’s mad, just excited that there’s finally a seventeen dating rumor the best part of vernon’s dating rumor is that no one’s mad, just excited that there’s finally a seventeen dating rumor😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

However, most of the fandom remained shocked at the news that they never anticipated.

Since both SEVENTEEN and TXT (TOMMORROW X TOGETHER) come from the same label, HYBE, fans believed that they couldn't completely neglect the possibility of the dating scandal being true.

♡ @IuvnIust twitter.com/vernloversclub… vernon’s coke zero supplier @vernloversclub the funniest part is thinking VERNON would try and drop hints about being in a relationship the funniest part is thinking VERNON would try and drop hints about being in a relationship nothing wrong if he really is dating but… if there is one member out of svt who would be REALLY private about their relationship it’s probably vernon nothing wrong if he really is dating but… if there is one member out of svt who would be REALLY private about their relationship it’s probably vernon 😭 twitter.com/vernloversclub…

jannah✨ @dorkyshua This is cute and funny at the same time i nvr thought vernon will be the first person to have a dating rumour in svt coz man is always in his own world This is cute and funny at the same time i nvr thought vernon will be the first person to have a dating rumour in svt coz man is always in his own world😂

What naturally grew into a debate had people questioning the legitimacy of the rumor while others imposed that it was a fact.

Since there had been no solid proof hinting at how much of the story was true, CARATs requested netizens to leave Vernon alone. They further asked others to stop spreading false rumors about their idol that surrounded him with negative attention. Many fans were also found to be sending hate towards the stylist, which is quite the anticipated aftermath of any dating scandal related to a celebrity.

However, irrespective of whether or not the rumors were true, fans hoped that SEVENTEEN Vernon and the stylist will be left out of the public discussion, at least out of respect for the privacy of the two.

Poll : 0 votes