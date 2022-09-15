Twitter heats up as SEVENTEEN Vernon's reply to a BTS question on Western show gains traction

On September 14’s broadcast of Sirius XM, host Tony Simon came under fire from netizens for a BTS-related question that he asked SEVENTEEN's Vernon. The question, which was deemed "unnecessary" by fans, earned Simon a flurry of criticism for his poor research.

Right after the host listed multiple Billboard achievements and sales records set by SEVENTEEN, he said:

"Starting the band, there’s no way you expected that 'Okay, we’re gonna be up there just like BTS. We’ll be the same level as BTS.'"

While the question was tricky, fans praised Vernon’s simple, diplomatic reply. Many believed that he responded skillfully, not giving into the layered pressure of talking negatively about BTS (who they are close friends with, too.)

“When we debuted, BTS wasn’t the BTS today, you know. So yeah, it’s really crazy what we’re doing right now, where we’re at right now."

♡ @Ieech4n Oh this just pissed me right off… vernon handled that so well Oh this just pissed me right off… vernon handled that so well https://t.co/8fFESl8OYi

Despite Vernon's tactical statement, his response sparked a fanwar between the SEVENTEEN and BTS fandoms who both rose to defend their respective groups. Read on to know more about the arguments that erupted in the wake of the broadcast.

SEVENTEEN's Vernon skillful reply to a question involving BTS leads to a heated fanwar

Three SEVENTEEN members were featured in the September 14 broadcast of the radio show. Since it was an English show, Korean-American member Vernon took the lead, with DK and Seungkwan occasionally answering some questions too.

대니 Danie ➐ • 🌴🍑🌼 @daniegotseven just wish these media people will stop mentioning other groups during interviews bec thats annoying. vernon just spitting facts thojust wish these media people will stop mentioning other groups during interviews bec thats annoying. vernon just spitting facts tho 💯 just wish these media people will stop mentioning other groups during interviews bec thats annoying. https://t.co/ocNv4Dc7WI

SEVENTEEN's fandom, CARAT, expressed their opinion that host Tony Simon's interview was not informative and lacked research. They mentioned that it was apparent that the host did not know much about the Attacca group, who have been active for seven years.

They also believed that it was disrespectful to bring up any other group or try to pit them against each other as every group had their own journey.

🕷 @naturaIbIondie “it’s disrespectful to bts” it’s also very disrespectful to svt and any other kpop group who constantly get the same stereotypical questions bc western media doesn’t care enough to look into the groups they interview and ask them real questions about their group. “it’s disrespectful to bts” it’s also very disrespectful to svt and any other kpop group who constantly get the same stereotypical questions bc western media doesn’t care enough to look into the groups they interview and ask them real questions about their group.

DiplomatBTS✜⨟\⁷ @ComDebrupa Western interviewers shud really stop bringing BTS into other's interviews. It's hella disrespectful. SVT were really put in a spot today but they handled it well. Note to armys- For god's sake, don't twist other's words to fit your narrative. He was not disrespectful in ANY way! Western interviewers shud really stop bringing BTS into other's interviews. It's hella disrespectful. SVT were really put in a spot today but they handled it well. Note to armys- For god's sake, don't twist other's words to fit your narrative. He was not disrespectful in ANY way!

The conversation regarding SEVENTEEN and BTS has gained heat on Twitter, leading to a fanwar. Some believed that Vernon’s answer was disrespectful to the Fake Love singers.

Their perception was that the 2 Minus 1 singer compared the two groups and meant that at the time of SEVENTEEN's debut, BTS was not as successful as it is today. In response, many ARMYs posted tweets that highlighted how the k-pop group was already breaking records by 2015, the year that SEVENTEEN debuted.

agust d⁷ NAMJOON DAY @pjmyoongii “when we debuted, bts weren’t the same bts they are today” that group debuted in 2015 and bts were already outselling groups from the big 3 during that year so what exactly is he saying..?? talking just to talk. “when we debuted, bts weren’t the same bts they are today” that group debuted in 2015 and bts were already outselling groups from the big 3 during that year so what exactly is he saying..?? talking just to talk. https://t.co/Cw3sq9I5Go

Lily ⁷ 🌪 @btsloyalist Reminder that in 2015, 2 year old bts from a small label was already topping Korean charts, charting on BB 200 (no physicals or Friday release), was the 2nd best selling group that year selling 2/3 big 3 companies, & had a viral song on YT (1st non big 3 mv to hit 100m views) Reminder that in 2015, 2 year old bts from a small label was already topping Korean charts, charting on BB 200 (no physicals or Friday release), was the 2nd best selling group that year selling 2/3 big 3 companies, & had a viral song on YT (1st non big 3 mv to hit 100m views) https://t.co/nxmOXdUgwm

CARATs were quick to defend the idol and his reply. They mentioned that there was no comparison made.

Moreover, they also emphasized that the Butter singers were not as big as they are today. They added that the SEVENTEEN member's reply was about the group’s successful trajectory, as was the case with them.

Jimin’s fav ⁷ @FizaaaB @pjmyoongii @bamgtanso This is coming from someone who has been a strong army for 5 years and witnessed a lot of bangtans success, I personally don’t believe Vernon had any ill intent when answering said question. If you actually understand what the interviewer asked, you’d know that Vernon answered @pjmyoongii @bamgtanso This is coming from someone who has been a strong army for 5 years and witnessed a lot of bangtans success, I personally don’t believe Vernon had any ill intent when answering said question. If you actually understand what the interviewer asked, you’d know that Vernon answered

hiphoper @chotisiumar #bts2015 #svt what Vernon meant from that comment was "BTS aren't what they r today" it's true right. Global dominance. The OG's of Kpop. Rn they are legends but back in 2015 they must have been a high selling group but not compared to rn. He DIDN'T compare svt to BTS. #vernon what Vernon meant from that comment was "BTS aren't what they r today" it's true right. Global dominance. The OG's of Kpop. Rn they are legends but back in 2015 they must have been a high selling group but not compared to rn. He DIDN'T compare svt to BTS. #vernon #bts2015 #svt

hiphoper @chotisiumar Secondly; ya'll need to understand that "BTS" is the bar/reference of US interviewers to compare other kpop groups. Cause they are the biggest act in The game so it was a question put in by the interviewer and not Vernon himself. Secondly; ya'll need to understand that "BTS" is the bar/reference of US interviewers to compare other kpop groups. Cause they are the biggest act in The game so it was a question put in by the interviewer and not Vernon himself.

meggie 🍓 @strawbearrybum I think vernon handled the question rly well actually! Not letting the interviewer downplay svt’s achievements while also acknowledging that they, like bts, have had to work hard to get to where they are today. Interviewer doesnt seem to acknowledge that effort kasi eh I think vernon handled the question rly well actually! Not letting the interviewer downplay svt’s achievements while also acknowledging that they, like bts, have had to work hard to get to where they are today. Interviewer doesnt seem to acknowledge that effort kasi eh

dino fan @serend1qity like no matter how vernon answered y’all would have found a problem with it it’s honestly so pathetic how y’all are dragging svt for something the INTERVIEWER asked themlike no matter how vernon answered y’all would have found a problem with it it’s honestly so pathetic how y’all are dragging svt for something the INTERVIEWER asked them 😭😭 like no matter how vernon answered y’all would have found a problem with it

izzy 🐯 @horanghaes @ultjosh it's wild like is he wrong. bts was getting their first music show win when svt debuted. why would they have been aspiring to be them at that point @ultjosh it's wild like is he wrong. bts was getting their first music show win when svt debuted. why would they have been aspiring to be them at that point

aT_To @Yu_84S It was so unnecessary of the interviewer to mention bts and vernon handled very well without being disrespectful to bts so you all need to stop and leave the man alone It was so unnecessary of the interviewer to mention bts and vernon handled very well without being disrespectful to bts so you all need to stop and leave the man alone

Despite the contrasting take, the consensus remained that Simon’s question was problematic and disrespectful.

laura @yerimhao @Ieech4n if theyre gonna interview people they have to have the decency to do some research bc its so rude @Ieech4n if theyre gonna interview people they have to have the decency to do some research bc its so rude

In other news, Vernon was the latest guest on DIVE Studios’ Mindset, which was received warmly by fans.

Given that K-pop groups are often compared to BTS on Western shows, fans believe that such comparisons not only disregard the hardships and struggles faced by each group, but also pit them against each other and result in heated fanwars.

