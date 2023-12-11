Was Anna Cardwell married? Relationship with Eldridge Toney explored as 'Chickadee' dies aged 29 

Reality TV star Anna Cardwell, who starred in the show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, passed away on December 9, 2023. The 29-year-old died after a 10-month battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

Her mother, Mama June Shannon, shared the news of her demise on Instagram on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Anna's mother even mentioned that in her final moments, the 29-year-old was surrounded by her loving family, including her long-time boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, whom she considered her husband.

Her post read:

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that (Anna) is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

Shannon further wrote:

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her...and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family (during) this difficult time."

For those unaware, Anna was earlier married but later she parted ways with her husband Michael and they both got divorced. Later, she started dating Eldridge Toney.

Anna Cardwell shot to fame as she was starred She also appeared in other shows like Mama June: From Not to Hot. In these shows, she talked about taking care of her two little girls, Kaitlyn (who is 11 now) and Kylee.

Anna Cardwell's relationship with Eldridge Toney began after her divorce from her ex-husband, know more about it

Anna and Toney's relationship, which began in 2017 after her divorce from ex-husband Michael, with whom she shares two children, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

Cardwell and Toney were trying for a third child but the couple faced challenges in their quest to expand their family, experiencing four miscarriages and addressing health issues impacting their efforts to conceive. Despite these difficulties, they remained hopeful and determined, as Anna told The US Sun.

The couple moved into a new home in 2020, with plans to marry and welcome a child together. Although they did not have the opportunity to get married. While speaking with The US Sun, Anna expressed thoughts about getting remarried but was open to the idea with Toney.

The couple even exchanged promise rings, symbolizing their commitment to each other. Anna Cardwell acknowledged Toney's support in dealing with her anxiety and depression, stating:

"He deals with a lot of my stuff, he helps me because I've got really bad anxiety and a little bit of depression here and there."

The heartfelt tributes pouring in from Mama June Shannon, Alana Thompson, and other family members attest to Anna Cardwell's impact on their lives and the lasting memories they shared. It is worth noting that Anna's journey with cancer began in January 2023 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.