Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna Chickadee Cardwell, recently passed away at the age of 29. Shе was suffеring from stagе 4 adrеnal carcinoma for a long timе and ultimately succumbed to it, as per CBS. Shе was mostly known for bеing fеaturеd on rеality shows likе Hеrе Comеs Honеy Boo Boo.

While famouspeople reported her net worth as $500,000, as per In Touch Weekly, her net worth is reportedly $1 million.

Mama Junе announcеd thе nеws of Anna's dеath through Instagram on Dеcеmbеr 10, 2023, with a group picturе. In the caption to the post, she wrote that Anna died at hеr rеsidеncе thе prеvious day at 11:12 pm. The post continued:

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't and we will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today. We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing [sic] this difficult time."

The comments section of the post was flooded with tributes from Mama June's followers, with one of them writing that people have witnessed Anna grow up while watching Here Comes Honey Boo Boo over the years.

Anna Chickadee Cardwell's survivors include her mother Mama June, alongside daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison, and sisters Lauryn, Alana, and Jessica.

Anna Chickadee Cardwell worked for a car dealership at one point

Famous People Today states that Anna Chickadee Cardwell was featured alongside her family members on various reality shows. Her successful career as a reality star helped her earn a lot of wealth, placing her net worth between $500,000 and $1 million, as mentioned before.

However, her exact net worth is not available online.

Anna was reportedly working at a car dealership company called Five Star Toyota of Milledgeville and purchased a house in 2021, as per People magazine. In an interview with Hollywood Life in 2020, she revealed that she was working as a stocker at Walmart.

People magazine reported that Anna and Mama June did not share a healthy relationship since the beginning and she began living with her grandmother in 2003. In 2012, Anna started staying with her mother, but soon became estranged once more.

She filed a lawsuit against Mama June in 2015, claiming that she was yet to receive an amount of $300,000 for her appearances on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Anna Chickadee Cardwell also attended her mother's marriage to Justin Stroud in February this year. People magazine stated that Anna accompanied her mother down the aisle with the other three sisters: Alana Thompson, Lauryn Efird, and Jessica Shannon.

Anna was allegedly a victim of assault in 2003 from her mother's then-boyfriend and s*x offender Mark McDaniel. She revealed to People magazine in 2014 that she spoke to her mother about the incident.

In 2012, Anna Chickadee Cardwell welcomed her first child, Kaitlyn Elizabeth. She tied the knot with Michael Cardwell in 2014, and they became the parents of a daughter named Kylee Madison the following year.

The duo split in 2017 and Anna had been living in Georgia since then.