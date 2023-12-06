How much is Daddy Yankee worth? Fortune and all about his kids as rapper 'retires' from music in pursuit of Christianity

Daddy Yankee has recently disclosed his decision to devote his life to Christianity after performing his final show on December 3, 2023, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Yankee has gained recognition for his successful albums, and his net worth is $50 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

According to USA Today, the news comes almost a year after he announced his retirement back in March 2022. The rapper also shared a video of his latest concert on Instagram, where he started by saying:

"Tonight, I rеcognizе, and I am not ashamеd to tеll thе wholе world that Jеsus livеs in mе and that I will livе for him. For many yеars I'vе triеd filling a holе in my lifе that no onе could fill. I triеd finding a purposе, on many occasions, it sееmеd as if I was happy, but somеthing was missing for mе to fееl complеtе."

Daddy Yankee's announcement on Instagram (Image via daddyyankee/Instagram)

USA Today states that Yankee shared a video in March last year where he addressed his retirement plans, adding that he will release one last album titled Legendaddy. He also spoke of another tour called La Ultima Vuelta, which was scheduled to start in August 2022 and end in September of the same year.

Daddy Yankee is a father of three children with his wife Mireddys Gonzalez

Daddy Yankee has pursued a successful career as a rapper over the years. While his retirement plans have left his fans in shock, they have additionally expressed interest in knowing more about his personal life.

Distractify states that the artist has been married to Mireddys Gonzalez since 1995. Amd Cuba states that Yankee and Gonzalez first met when they were 17 and made their wedding plans at the time.

Yankee later addressed Gonzalez in an interview with People magazine in 2006, saying that they are "friends more than anything."

According to People magazine, Yankee has reportedly mentioned Gonzalez as a major inspiration behind his successful career. He also shared an Instagram post in December last year as a tribute to Gonzalez and wrote:

"I want to remind the world who was the true inspiration of my career @mireddys."

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys Gonzalez's first child, Jesaaelys, was born a year before their marriage, as per Distractify. Jesaaelys is currently pursuing her career as a makeup artist, and she is additionally involved with fashion and skin care.

The duo welcomed their second child, named Yamilette, in 1996, and she has reportedly completed her graduation. They became the parents of another child named Jeremy Ayala in 1998.

Daddy Yankee has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

Also known as Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, he has been active in the music industry since the 1990s, which has helped him earn millions. According to CеlеbrityNеtWorth, the 46-year-old's net worth is said to be $50 million.

Yankee's musical career is the primary source of his income. CelebrityNetWorth states that he gained recognition for his single Despacito, which remained on top of the charts for a long time. His debut album, No Mercy, was released in 1995, and his second album, El Cangri.com, emerged as a commercial success.

He continued to release more albums, and his latest project, Legendaddy, received a positive response from critics and audiences. He released two compilation albums in 2003 and 2019, along with two live albums in 2005.