Joe Don Rooney and Tiffany Fallon's divorce has been recently finalized after a lineup of legal issues since 2021. The duo tied the knot in 2006 and became the parents of three children. People magazine states that Joe applied for divorce in 2021 and the legal documents revealed the problems they had to undergo throughout their marriage.

The court has allowed Tiffany to remain the main parent for all three children alongside Joe as the alternate residential parent. Each of them will be granted 182.5 days to spend time with and take care of the children. Additionally, Tiffany won't get any spousal support except a child support of $791 for each week.

According to People magazine, the court stated in the documents that Joe and Tiffany were equally responsible for the issues in their marriage. They further stated:

"Neither party is perfect, and their individual shortcomings are all human failures with which many of us will be confronted at some point in our lives. The Court will not condemn them further for giving into their human frailties when lonely, emotionally lost or in despair."

Meanwhile, Joe Don Rooney and Tiffany Fallon have been restricted from addressing the divorce or making any negative comments about each other to the kids.

Joe Don Rooney has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

Joe Don Rooney is well-known for his work as a musician since the 90s. He has been an expert guitarist and gained recognition as a member of the country music group Rascal Flatts. His successful work has helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth and his net worth is $60 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

According to All Music, Joe grew up in a town called Picher in Oklahoma and he developed an interest towards music at a very young age. He soon shifted to Nashville and joined the band of Chely Wright after being approached by one of the band members Jay DeMarcus.

Chely, Joe, and Jay shared a perfect chemistry that led to the birth of Rascal Flatts. The band's first single titled Prayin' for Daylight was released in 2000 and it reached the 38th spot on the US Billboard 200.

The group's sеlf-titlеd dеbut album was also rеlеasеd in 2000 and it also rеmainеd on top of thе charts for a long time. Thеir sеcond album, Mеlt was rеlеasеd in 2002 followed by thе third album, Fееls Likе Today, in 2004. Thеy continuеd to rеlеasе morе albums with thе latеst projеct, Back to Us, rеlеasеd in 2017.

The band rеlеasеd two livе albums, Rascal Flatts Livе and Thе Bеst of Rascal Flatts Livе, in 2003 and 2011. They became popular for their singles like Bless the Broken Road, What Hurts the Most, Yours If You Want It, and How They Remember You.

Rascal Flatts separated in 2020 and before that, Joe Don Rooney served as the co-producer of Dylan Brady's song Over Us. Pop Culture states that Joe and Dylan were close friends for a long time.

Joe Don Rooney and Tiffany Fallon continued to target each other after Joe applied for divorce

Joe Don Rooney applied for divorce from Tiffany Fallon due to irreconcilable differences in 2021 but things did not progress further. The reason was the charges the duo imposed on each other, including claims of cheating and Joe's addiction to alcohol and drugs, as per People magazine.

The outlet states that the legal issues began when Tiffany charged Joe with "inappropriate marital conduct" in April 2021. Rooney filed a new complaint in October of the same year, claiming that Tiffany was having an affair with her personal trainer during their marriage.

Tiffany accepted the fact about the affair but also added that Joe's addiction to alcohol and drugs was the reason behind her split from Joe. Tiffany also charged Joe with having an affair with a patient from the drug rehab center where he was recovering from his addiction. Although Joe admitted to the accusation, he said that it was the easiest way for him to recover.

According to Famous Birthdays, Tiffany Fallon is a model who emerged as the winner of Playmate of the Year. She is also known for her appearance in multiple reality shows.