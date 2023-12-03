Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet net worth: Fortune explored as TOWIE couple ties the knot after a "challenging year"

Reality TV star Georgia Kousoulou and businessman Tommy Mallet recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on December 1, 2023. The duo welcomed a son named Brody in 2021 and got engaged the following year, which they announced through their respective social media pages at the time.

Georgia has been frequently featured in The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) and her net worth is said to be around $5 million, as per Unifresher. Tommy, on the other hand, is the founder of Mallet London and his work as a businessman has contributed to his net worth, which amounts to about £1 million (approximately $1.36 million), as per OK magazine.

Georgia announced the news of her wedding through Instagram. She shared a picture of her and Tommy holding hands as the latter carried their son. In the caption, she stated that the duo had a "challenging year," seemingly referring to her miscarriage in April, and decided to end 2023 on a happy note.

"1st December… we done a thing. After a challenging year. We decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife. wedding part 2 coming soon," she wrote.

Georgia Kousoulou opted for a satin mini dress and tied her hair in a bun as she applied red lipstick to complete her look. She also held a bouquet of red roses in her hand. Tommy Mallet, on the other hand, opted for a classic black suit, which he paired with white trainers.

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have earned a lot of wealth through their respective careers

Georgia Kousoulou is a popular reality star and businesswoman, which has helped her to earn a lot of wealth. Unifresher states that Georgia's net worth is reportedly around $5 million. She featured on the reality show The Only Way Is Essex from 2014 to 2021.

Georgia has additionally launched a swimwear brand called Summer Dreams and is the owner of the So Glam hair and beauty salon in Essex. She is active on Instagram and has around 1.5 million followers as of this writing. She shares multiple brand collaborations, hair and beauty products, and more online.

According to OK magazine, Tommy is also a businessman and is the founder of a footwear company called Mallet London. The outlet states that his net worth is about £1 million, which is approximately $1.36 million. Mallet London currently has 145 locations around the world and Tommy's name was mentioned in the list of successful entrepreneurs by Forbes.

Georgia and Tommy purchased a new house in Essex in 2021 and the former shared a glimpse of the property on her other Instagram page dedicated to interiors, @georgiakhome. The kitchen featured wooden flooring and the walls were cream in color.

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have been romantically linked since 2014

According to Unifresher, Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet first met in 2014 when they appeared in The Only Way Is Essex. They reportedly fell in love during the show and exited in 2021. They then welcomed a son named Brody the same year.

They got engaged in February last year and Georgia Kousoulou revealed the same through Instagram. However, in April 2023, she shared via social media that she had suffered a miscarriage. She stated that she learned about the same during her 12-week scan and wrote:

"We don’t really have the words to say right now except we are lucky to have amazing family & friends around us .. & most importantly we are blessed to have our beautiful brody who we couldn’t of got through this without him. We will have the words soon but right now we are taking time for us as a family"

However, the couple chose to "end the year happy" and tied the knot on December 1, 2023. Their fans and followers showered them with heaps of love as they began a new chapter of their lives together.