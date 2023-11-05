Kourtney Kardashian baby name explained as reality star welcomes son with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child. While People magazine's sources have reportedly confirmed the news, the couple are yet to reveal the same. The pair famously tied the knot in 2022 after being romantically linked in 2021.

Kourtney and Travis share six children. The former has three children from her on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick from 2006 to 2015. Similarly, Travis has also fathered three kids from his marriage with Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008.

Travis Barker reveals the name of his child with Kourtney Kardashian

Back in June this year, Kourtney Kardashian appеarеd along with her husband Travis Barkеr at his concеrt in Los Angeles and rеvеalеd that thе duo wеrе еxpеcting their first child. Kardashian announcеd thе nеws with a cardboard sign which rеad:

"Travis, I'm prеgnant."

As the due date approached closer, fans were curious to know the baby's name. Travis decided to reveal the same when he appeared in the podcast One Life One Chance with Toby Morse on October 30, 2023. He announced the name, saying:

"There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due."

Barker mentioned the name twice and revealed it to be Rocky Thirteen Barker. Toby praised it as a "great name," followed by the rapper disclosing that the baby is due in either Halloween or the first week of November.

Travis teased the name in July 2023 while appearing in Complex's Goat Talk. At the time, he expressed the intention to name his son "Rocky 13." His daughter Alabama was also present during the interview, and she chimed in:

"That's so bad! That's his name that's just been going through my head lately. Even he knows it's bad. It is, it is bad."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in 2022

People magazine states that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were close friends for a long time until they got romantically linked in 2021. The duo confirmed the same through Instagram by posting a picture where they were holding each other's hands.

The pair were spotted together on different occasions and made their first public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. They got engaged in October of the same year, with Kourtney posting the moment on Instagram:

"forever @travisbarker."

Kourtney then confirmed in March 2022 that Travis would join the Hulu series The Kardashians. Kris Jenner subsequently revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kourtney and Travis would be featured in around 98% of the entire show.

The couple tied the knot in April 2022, with the news confirmed after they arrived at the Grammy Awards in their clothes from the wedding ceremony. The wedding was held at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

They organized another wedding ceremony the following month, which was attended by their friends and family members. Both weddings were later featured in a Hulu special titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.