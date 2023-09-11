Elon Musk reportedly had a third child with his former partner Grimes. As per a book review by the New York Times, the claim was made in Musk's new biography, written by journalist Walter Isaacson, and the baby's name was revealed to be Techno Mechanicus. The biography does not mention anything else about the third baby.

News of the third child came to light when the review by New York Times mentioned Grimes as "the mother of three of Musk's children."

The biography by Isaacson, titled Elon Musk, is scheduled to be released on September 12, 2023.

Expand Tweet

All we know about Elon Musk and Grimes' reported third child

A New York Times review of Musk's latest biography revealed that Musk and Grimes had a third child together.

A portion of the review reads in part that Grimes describes Musk's anger as "demon mode," leading to a lot of chaos. She added that it lets him complete his work. It is here that she has been referred to as a mom to three of Musk's kids.

Sky News revealed that Musk later shared the meaning of his reported third child's name in a post on X, which has since been deleted. The tweet stated:

"Tau Techno Mechanicus. Circumference/Diameter."

Expand Tweet

As per Google search results, Tau is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, and was first calculated by Archimedes. Tau also refers to Pi's double value, which is a mathematical constant.

Page Six revealed that Grimes reportedly shared a tweet a few days ago, saying that Shivon Zilis, who had twins with Musk, had blocked her. Grimes told Shivon in the tweet to unblock her and request Elon to let her see her son. She further stated:

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

Expand Tweet

The tweet was deleted later. As of now, there is no clarity on whether the son that she mentioned is her third child with Musk.

Musk's biography will be released on Tuesday and is expected to disclose further details about the third child.

Elon Musk and Grimes share two other children

Expand Tweet

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child in May 2020. Musk posted a picture of the baby at the time and the pair named him X Æ A-12. The duo's second child and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl was born through surrogacy in December 2021.

Before their daughter's birth, the pair announced their separation in September 2021. Speaking to Page Six at the time, Musk said:

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Elon Musk has been romantically linked to Justine Wilson, Talulah Riley, Amber Heard, and many others in the past.