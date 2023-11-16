How old is Kierra Sheard? Gospel singer welcomes first child with husband, Jordan Kelly

Kierra Sheard and Jordan Kelly have recently welcomed their first child. The duo have been married since December 2020 after getting engaged in June of the same year. Sheard has released around seven studio albums in her successful career in the music industry and she is 36 years old as of 2023.

Sheard announced the news of the baby's arrival through Instagram where she posted a few pictures along with adding the music of her single, All Yours. The pictures also featured some standalone photos of the baby.

Sheard revealed the name of the baby as Khloe-Drew Valencia Kelly and wrote:

"Words can't describe our journey and how God blessed us with our miracle child. After two miscarriages and life altering challenges, God gave us a gift to love and bring Him glory with our testimony. Thanks to many of you who are congratulating us and covering us with genuine prayer and love."

Sheard then shared another post where she expressed her joy in becoming a mother and that her parents left a huge impact on her life. She requested everyone to pre-order her new book titled Kiki Finds Her Voice and continued:

"I'm sure so many of us pray for our children-that God will protect them and fill their hearts with the love of God. Here's a safe book filled with faith, beautiful colors, and an inspiring story of mine as a young girl."

Kierra Sheard confirmed her pregnancy in May 2023

According to People magazine, Kierra Sheard's representative confirmed the news of her pregnancy in May this year. In an interview with the outlet, Sheard said that she was excited to carry the baby and experiencing the impact felt by her mother. She added:

"God still showed me that He's in charge, and to keep believing. I've been fearful and have worried, but God has sent me constant reminders and ways of affirmation. My husband's faith and declarations have stood in place of my lack many times."

The singer further stated that she is reading some "faith-based books" and praying for the newborn every day alongside her "supportive and prayerful community." Sheard said that she feels the presence of God inside her.

Kierra Sheard got engaged to Jordan Kelly back in December 2020. Sheard revealed the news through Instagram at the time with a picture where she was sitting alongside Kelly and showing off her engagement ring. She wrote:

"The man in my dream is now my reality. What????!!!! God has His way of doing things, and through you, He's shown me that if I trust Him, all will be well; and Oh My God- All Is Well! Dr. Seuss once said, "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." …man, I get it now."

According to Essence, Kierra and Jordan tied the knot in Detroit in December 2020. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

Kierra Sheard is well-known for her albums and singles

Kierra Sheard's biography on All Music states that she has been active in the music industry since the 90s. Her first album titled I Owe You was released in 2004 and reached the 115th spot on the US Billboard 200.

Her second album This Is Me also managed to reach on top of the charts despite receiving a mixed response from critics. She continued to release more albums and the latest one, titled All Yours, was released in March this year. She is also famous for her singles like Won't Hold Back, Trumpets Blow, It Keeps Happening, and more.