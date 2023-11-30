Was Dean Sullivan married? Former Brookside star's personal life explored after his death at 68

Actor Dean Sullivan, best known for his portrayal of Jimmy Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside, died at the age of 68 due to prostate cancer. A statement was issued today by his agent, Alan Hamilton, to confirm he had died yesterday.

The statement read,

“It is with deep sadness we must tell you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away on 29th November 2023 peacefully following a short illness."

The Brookside actor had been suffering from various medical complications since 2018 after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Since Dean Sullivan was a private person, no information about his personal life can be found.

Who was Dean Sullivan?

Born June 7, 1955, in Liverpool, Sullivan completed his education at Lancaster University, earning a B.Ed. (Hons). Initially, he pursued a career as a primary school teacher for six years before transitioning into acting.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Sullivan maintained his connection with education during the transitional phase by working as a substitute teacher in between acting roles. It wasn't until his commitment to the role in Brookside that acting became his full-time occupation.

Expand Tweet

Sullivan's theatrical journey included being a Liverpool's Epstein Theatre member, formerly known as the Neptune Theatre. He showcased his talent in productions such as Willy Russell's Breezeblock Park and Phil Redmond's Soaplights at the Liverpool Playhouse.

Joining the cast of Brookside in February 1986, he became an integral part of the series until its conclusion in November 2003. Sullivan played a pivotal role in numerous popular storylines, earning recognition with the British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement for his portrayal of Jimmy.

Beyond his television career, Sullivan diversified his endeavors. He founded The Murder Game, a company that organizes Murder Mystery weekends. In 2001, he made an appearance on Lily Savage's Blankety Blank. Later, in 2008, he took on a role in the sitcom Terry Across the Mersey and hosted a daily show on City Talk 105.9 until May 2009.

Sullivan's connection with Brookside extended beyond acting, as he expressed a keen interest in purchasing Brookside Close, the iconic street created for the series. Despite his efforts, the houses were sold to another buyer in December 2008. In August 2011, he voiced his desire to revisit the role of Jimmy Corkhill, expressing interest in reprising the character in other soap operas.

The Corkhill family was played by (left to right) Claire Sweeney, Dean Sullivan, Sue Jenkins, and George Christopher (Image via Yahoo News)

Sullivan played a pivotal role in numerous memorable moments on the show, and his character, Jimmy, is particularly renowned for the dramatic discovery of villain Trevor Jordache's body beneath a patio, accompanied by his faithful dog Cracker. This revelation occurred two years after Trevor's murder by his wife, Mandy, and daughter Beth.

Dean with the Soap Oscars' in 2001 (Image via ITV)

Remaining with the soap until its cancellation in 2003, Sullivan's portrayal of Jimmy earned him two British Soap Awards, including a special recognition award, further solidifying his impact on the series. Sullivan expanded his television repertoire with roles in various dramas, showcasing his versatility. He took on parts in BBC's Doctors, ITV's The Royal, and ITV's Crime Stories.

In 2022, Sullivan added to his credits by featuring in the Netflix short film Wings, where he shared the screen with Emmerdale actor Tom Lister.

According to Newsfinale, speculations about Dean Sullivan's sexual orientation circulated, dispelling any claims of him being gay. Additionally, no public records indicate his marital status. The absence of concrete information regarding a spouse or marriage has fueled curiosity among fans, leaving them pondering over Dean's personal life and relationships.

On December 7, 2023, Sullivan was scheduled to appear in a Southport production of Jack And The Beanstalk, but he pulled out on November 17 due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The final years of Dean Sullivan

Dean Sullivan faced a health challenge when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. Fortunately, after undergoing radiotherapy, he was discharged the following year.

In a 2019 interview, he told the Mirror,

“I remember being a bit shell shocked really, because even though we know these days that one in three of us will be diagnosed with cancer of some sort, you never think it will be you.”

He told the Liverpool Echo in a 2021 interview,

“The way I dealt with it was that I just sort of put myself in the hands of fate. If this was my time, then this was my time so I was quite philosophical about it really.”

Jonathan Harvey responded to Dean's death and tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Dean Sullivan only told a few close friends and family members about his cancer diagnosis. He admitted via MailOnline that he didn't immediately share the news with his loved ones or friends because he isn't the type to 'elicit' support from their pals.