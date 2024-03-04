Was Jaclyn Jose married? Personal life and all about her children as Filipino star dies aged 59

The Filipino entertainment industry is mourning the death of star Jaclyn Jose, who was reportedly found unresponsive at her home in Quezon City on March 3, 2024. Jose was 59 years old at the time of her death.

According to GMA Network, the news of her passing broke after an unidentified person went to check on the actress, whose real name is Mary Jane Guck, after she failed to respond to her family’s calls or texts. The network confirmed her death in a tribute honoring Jose's legacy as an exceptionally talented Filipino star, whose contributions to cinema and television will be remembered in perpetuity.

Jaclyn Jose was unmarried at the time of her death, and is survived by her two children, daughter Andi Eigenmann and son Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck.

What we know aout Jaclyn Jose's personal life in wake of her death

In a statement on Facebook, talent agency PPL Entertainment Incorporated announced that veteran actress Jaclyn Jose died on Saturday, March 3, 2024. She was the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Brillante Mendoza's Ma' Rosa. The statement added:

“The Guck and Eigenmann families are requesting for everyone to please pray for the eternal repose of Miss Jaclyn Jose and for them to be allowed the respect and privacy to mourn her passing, and navigate these difficult times.”

At the time of writing this article, her children, Andi Eigenmann and son Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, have not issued a statement pertaining to their mother’s passing.

Jose had her daughter Andrea Nicole Guck Eigenmann, professionally known as Andi Eigenmann in 1990. This came two years after she met and began dating Filipino actor Mark Gil in 1988, while working on the movie Itanong Mo Sa Buwan, according to Tunay na Buhay. Gil, whose real name was Raphael John "Ralph" Gil Eigenmann, died in 2014.

Their daughter, Andi Eigenmann, is now a social media influencer with nearly four million followers on Instagram.

Jose also had a son named Gwen Garimond in 1999, with guitarist Kenneth Ilagan of True Faith, The Dawn, XAGA, which ultimately became Rivermaya, according to GMA.

Conan Daily reported Gwen Garimond is the bassist of the Filipino pop punk trio Suspiria Pink.

According to PEP, Jose, who was born on March 16, 1964, grew up in Angeles, Pampanga. Her father was reportedly in the U.S. Army Forces, stationed at Clark Air Base, the military facility operated by the Americans in the Philippines until 1991. Her mother, Rosalinda Santa Ana, was reportedly a bar singer.

Jose, who is of German and American descent, started her acting career with her first movie Chikas, released in 1984.